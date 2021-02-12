News

Again, Ortom writes Buhari over country’s worsening insecurity

…says Nigeria may slip into another civil war, if…

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country. Governor Ortom in the letter he personally signed warned that the activities of Fulani herdsmen if not properly checked, may lead to another civil war in the country. Ortom also urged the President to urgently intervene in the attacks by Fulani herdsmen, saying that any delay would thwart the country’s unity and development. In the letter dated 8th February, 2021, and obtained by New Telegraph in Makurdi, Governor Ortom said he had severally written to the President intimating him about “the murderous activities of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other armed Fulani socio-cultural groups and their leaders, who publicly and brazenly claimed responsibility for the killings and destruction of property across states of the country.

“The groups and their leaders have also boasted that Nigeria belongs exclusively to them. The letters alerted you on several challenges and called for the arrest and prosecution of the leaders and proscription of the organisations in question.” Governor Ortom said the security challenges confronting the country “have assumed new dimensions where the now emboldened assailants and armed herdsmen daringly enforce their will on legitimate owners and occupants of ancestral lands. There are many areas of concern over the Federal Government’s actions and inactions, including the widely discussed concern over inequalities in key appointments.

These have reinforced the perception that the administration is not fair and just to all Nigerians.” The letter partly reads: “Your Excellency, we especially want to commend you for responding to my earlier appeal to deploy, upgrade and retain military operations in the state. These Operations, particularly Operation Whirl Stroke, working in collaboration with other security agencies, have contributed to relative peace in several parts of the state even though the challenges are not yet over.

