Again, Reps loses another member

Philip Nyam, Abuja

Less than a week after the death of a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau state,  another member, Hon. Suleiman Aliyu died Tuesday morning at the age of 52.
Aliyu, who represented Lere federal constituency of Kaduna State, died at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.
Born on April 26, 1968, Aliyu was an engineer by profession before delving into politics and held an M.SC in Civil Engineering.
He had a tumultuous stay in the House since 2019 as he was earlier sacked from the parliament by the Kaduna State ElectionTribunal but later reinstated by the Supreme Court.
Even before the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly,  Aliyu was faced with a litigations from his party, where his ticket was challenged by a contestant in the APC.
After the election, the candidate of the PDP went to the tribunal where it was eventually declared that the APC had no candidate and his election was annulled with the PDP candidate declared as winner.
The Supreme Court later over turned the judgement.
He was eventually reinstated by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila earlier this year.
He is the 11th member of the lower chamber to die in the current assembly.
Aliyu, will be buried on Tuesday evening in Lere, Kaduna State according to Islamic rites.

