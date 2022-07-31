Again, resident doctors threaten strike over unpaid entitlements

The health sector maybe warming up for another round of strike, as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has called on both federal and some state governments to pay its members all outstanding arrears, entitlements and benefits within the next two weeks.

The doctors have equally demanded an increase in the nation’s budgetary allocation to health to 15 per cent, in line with the 2001 Abuja declaration for healthcare financing in Africa and global best practices.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by NARD’s President, Dr Dare Godiya Ishaya; the Secretary General, Dr Suleiman Abiodun Isma’il and its Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr Alfa Yusuf, at the end if its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The communiqué partly reads: “The NEC urges the Federal Government to expedite action on the payment of the newly reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) within a two (2) weeks ultimatum to enable our members to meet up with the closing date of examination registration as advertised by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

“The NEC demands the immediate implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance and arrears as contained in the circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) dated 22nd December 2021 with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 within two (2) weeks.

“The NEC urges the Federal Government to expedite action on the payment of the skipping arrears for 2014, 2015 and 2016 to deserving members as the patience of the association is waning concerning this matter.

“The NEC demands immediate payment of consequential adjustment of minimum wage to our members, who have been deprived this benefit since it was implemented several years ago.

“The NEC demands an immediate review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other related allowances given the current economic situation in the country, and also in line with the agreed terms from the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that it will be reviewed regularly.

“The NEC appreciates the Executive Governor of Nassarawa State, His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule for the approval and commencement of payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to Resident Doctors at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia, and his promise to employ the wife of our deceased member, who died of workplace hazard into the State Civil Service as was done to the two (2) spouses of our other colleagues, who died from Lassa Fever last year.

“The NEC urges the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, to keep to the latest agreement of paying seven (7) months’ salary arrears within one (1) week in the first instance and two (2) months’ salary arrears monthly to our members until the arrears are cleared, and also the full implementation of the 2017 Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) in Abia State.

“The NEC calls on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, Stakeholders, and well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Governors of Imo (10 months), Ondo (5 months), Ekiti (3 months) and Gombe (2 months) states to urgently pay arrears of salaries and allowances owed our members in the state Tertiary Health Institutions as stated above, as this is becoming embarrassing.

“The NEC, especially appreciates the Governors of Delta, Benue, Lagos states, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and once more, the Governor of Nassarawa State for their efforts in the adoption/domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRTA) 2017 and also payment of Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to Resident Doctors under their employ.

We, therefore, call on other state governors to emulate and replicate this achievement, to improve healthcare delivery in their various states.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...