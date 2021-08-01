Again, Resident Doctors to commence nationwide strike tomorrow

Crisis is again looming in the health sector, as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike action from Monday, August 2, 2021.

NARD National President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, who issued the directive at the end of the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State, said the decision was due to Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands despite promises made the last time the doctors downed tools.

He said: “We are embarking on a total and indefinite strike on August 2, 2021. You can recall we had a memorandum of action on March 31, 2021, and had an addendum to it on April 9, and since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.

“You are aware that we lost 19 members to COVID-19 and death in service insurance was supposed to be paid to their next of kin.

“The last time we met the Ministers of Labour and Health, we were told that our members are part of those to be given the insurance benefit but we found out that their names are not even there.”

Recall that NARD had embarked on an industrial action in April but suspended the strike 10 days later, after series of conciliatory meetings with the Federal Government at the instance of the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.

