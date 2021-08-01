News Top Stories

Again, Resident Doctors to commence nationwide strike tomorrow

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Crisis is again looming in the health sector, as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has directed its members to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike action from Monday, August 2, 2021.

 

NARD National President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, who issued the directive at the end of the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State, said the decision was due to Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands despite promises made the last time the doctors downed tools.

 

He said: “We are embarking on a total and indefinite strike on August 2, 2021. You can recall we had a memorandum of action on March 31, 2021, and had an addendum to it on April 9, and since then, we still have had irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

 

“We had issues with them being non-regular payment and as part of the memorandum of action, it was said that they should be captured back into the IPPS platform.

 

“You are aware that we lost 19 members to COVID-19 and death in service insurance was supposed to be paid to their next of kin.

 

“The last time we met the Ministers of Labour and Health, we were told that our members are part of those to be given the insurance benefit but we found out that their names are not even there.”

 

Recall that NARD had embarked on an industrial action in April but suspended the strike 10 days later, after series of conciliatory meetings with the Federal Government at the instance of the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Thousands protest in Pakistan over reprinting of Mohammad cartoons in France

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdo’s reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting “Death to France” and calling for boycotts of French products. “Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers,” read one of the placards carried by protesters. The cartoons sending up the Prophet Mohammad […]
News

Lawmakers tackle Buhari, el-Rufai over Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Lawmakers on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the Kaduna State House of Assembly yesterday accused the federal and state governments of not doing enough to curtail the renewed attacks in the southern part of the state. The lawmakers described the government silence on the attacks and killings as “worrisome”. Addressing […]
News

Niger Governor, Bello swears in acting Grand Khadi

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sworn-in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal. Governor Sani Bello charged the acting Grand Khadi to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally during the swearing- in ceremony in Minna. He described the Grand Khadi as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica