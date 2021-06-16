Again, Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba Bus Terminal

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the Yaba Bus Terminal, four years after the project was conceived. The bus station, which was built by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), was an ancillary infrastructure that would complement the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line currently being constructed by the Sanwo-Olu administration along the Yaba corridor. The governor, who also revived and accelerated the completion of the project, commissioned it amid excitement by traders, commuters and transporters who thronged the venue for the formal opening of the facility.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the terminal would connect to Red Metro Station to facilitate an integrated mass transit and seamless connectivity among all means of land transportation. He added that the delivery of the infrastructure became a priority for his government to boost the efficiency of public transportation service on the axis. The governor said the complementary rail line would be ready in the next 18 months and would give commuters options to choose the transportation mode they would prefer to get to their destinations.

