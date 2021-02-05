Islam

Again, Saudi shuts borders on lesser pilgrims from U.S., UK, 17 others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has, again, slammed entry restrictions on lesser hajj pilgrims, diplomats, and health practitioners and their families from 19 countries including tge United States (US); the United Kingdom (UK); South Africa and 16 other countries due to the second wave of COVID-19.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that it is a reference to the statement issued on 5/29/1442 AH corresponding to 1/13/2021 AD regarding non-travel to a number of countries due to the continuing outbreak of the new Corona pandemic (COVID 19), and that it is in accordance with the preventive and precautionary measures recommended by Health authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and within the framework of its relentless efforts to control the emerging corona virus (COVID 19), and prevent its entry and spread.

Due to the importance of preserving the epidemiological situation and public health in the Kingdom, the Ministry of the Interior would like to announce that it has decided to temporarily suspend entry to the Kingdom – for non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families – for those coming from: the Argentine Republic, the United Arab Emirates, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the United States of America, The Republic of Indonesia, Ireland, the Italian Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal Republic of Brazil, the Portuguese Republic, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, the Republic of France, the Lebanese Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of India and Japan). This includes those coming from other countries if they passed through any of those countries during the (14) days prior to the application to enter the Kingdom.

The entry of citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who passed through them in any of those countries during the (14) days prior to their return to the Kingdom.

According to the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry also indicated that this will be implemented as of 9 pm on Wednesday 6/21/1442 AH corresponding to February 3rd

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Lagos NIREC ex-chair tasks clerics on COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Relgious Council (NIREC) in Lagos State, Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, has urged religious leaders to prioritise messages of hope in their preaching to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the people. He made the plea during a virtual ‘Faith Leaders’ Dialogue Forum’ organised by the Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace, […]
Islam

Muslim scholars support police reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Muslim scholars have thrown their full weight behind the on-going call for the reforms of the Poloce force in Nigeria. A renowned Muslim scholar, Abu Baba, a report by Muslim News read, condemned any form of harassment and killings of innocent Nigerians, adding that caution must be observed before wading into such a contentious issue […]
Islam

Saudi lifts 7-month Umrah embargo

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow pilgrims living inside the country to undertake the umrah pilgrimage, beginning from October 4, after a seven-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency, Saudi Press Agency (SPA), has reported. In March, the country declared a freeze on umrah, which is an Islamic pilgrimage to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica