Again, Saudi shuts borders on lesser pilgrims from U.S., UK, 17 others

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has, again, slammed entry restrictions on lesser hajj pilgrims, diplomats, and health practitioners and their families from 19 countries including tge United States (US); the United Kingdom (UK); South Africa and 16 other countries due to the second wave of COVID-19.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that it is a reference to the statement issued on 5/29/1442 AH corresponding to 1/13/2021 AD regarding non-travel to a number of countries due to the continuing outbreak of the new Corona pandemic (COVID 19), and that it is in accordance with the preventive and precautionary measures recommended by Health authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and within the framework of its relentless efforts to control the emerging corona virus (COVID 19), and prevent its entry and spread.

Due to the importance of preserving the epidemiological situation and public health in the Kingdom, the Ministry of the Interior would like to announce that it has decided to temporarily suspend entry to the Kingdom – for non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families – for those coming from: the Argentine Republic, the United Arab Emirates, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the United States of America, The Republic of Indonesia, Ireland, the Italian Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal Republic of Brazil, the Portuguese Republic, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, the Republic of France, the Lebanese Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of India and Japan). This includes those coming from other countries if they passed through any of those countries during the (14) days prior to the application to enter the Kingdom.

The entry of citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the aforementioned countries or those who passed through them in any of those countries during the (14) days prior to their return to the Kingdom.

According to the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry also indicated that this will be implemented as of 9 pm on Wednesday 6/21/1442 AH corresponding to February 3rd

