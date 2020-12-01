Again, Senate asks Buhari to sack Service Chiefs

The Senate has again, impressed on President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Service Chiefs for failing to effectively address the deteriorating security challenges currently confronting the country.

The Senate made the call during Tuesday plenary, while debating a motion on the worsening insecurity in the North-east, with particular reference to the killings of over 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Senate also asked President Buhari to restructure the country’s security architecture in such a way that it could function effectively and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

It also urged the President to commence a process of investigating allegations of lack of transparency in the operations and management of the affairs of the armed forces.

The apex legislative chamber further called on Buhari to recruit 10,000 civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), to complement the efforts of the Military in the fight against insurgency in the North-east.

While contributing, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), expressed serious disappointment that President Buhari did not visit Borno State to commiserate with the government and relatives of the brutal attack and murder of farmers in Borno.

The motion was brought to the floor of the Senate by the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kassim Shettima, who represents Borno Central Senatorial District on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

