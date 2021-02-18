Again, Senate tells Buhari to declare state of emergency

FG incompetent to tackle insecurity – Senator

Again, the Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in Nigeria without further delay. The Senate made the call following a debate on a motion of urgent public importance, brought by Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), on the abduction of students and staff of the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State in the early hours of yesterday.

This was as Senator Birma Enagi (APC, Niger) declared the Buhari-led government incompetent of tackling the menacing security situation in the country. The Upper Chamber also demanded the implementation of its ad hoc resolutions on security and urged the combined team of military and police to set up an operation to destroy criminal camps across the country.

The Senate had, on Wednesday, February 10, made similar call while considering a motion on insecurity in the country,sponsored by Senator Ajayi Boroffice and co-sponsored by 104 other Senators. Raising a point of order for the motion, Senator Musa cited Orders 42 and 52, drawing the attention of the Senate to the ugly incident in his state, stating that unspecified number of school students with their teachers had been abducted by bandits. He said that the terrorists who abducted their victims were dressed in military uniforms, noting that the actual number of students kidnapped was not known but that the school had over 1,000 students.

The senator said that security agencies had explained that they were on the trail of the criminals. Contributing to the motion, Senator Enagi noted that the Buhari-led government was incompetent to tackle the menacing security situation in the country.

He also advocated for a constitution amendment, to empower the state governors to be truly chief security officers of their states since the government at the centre had failed to protect lives and properties of Nigerians. The lawmaker lamented that the Red Chamber had repeatedly and exhaustively discussed security challenges and proffered solutions, but without success as government never adhered to its resolutions. Enagi, who was visibly worried over the worsening state of insecurity in the country, also suggested that citizens might be allowed to bear arms for self-defence through amendment of laws, if the situation did not improve.

In his contribution, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, also from Niger State, said that the kidnappers and bandits were emboldened by the successes they made in the state in recent time, saying that about 100 people had so far been kidnapped in Niger State. He pointed out that the forest from the FCT, which extended to Niger, up to Zamfara State, was being used by the criminals, saying that the fact that the bandits had invaded Niger State was an indication that safety of lives and property of FCT residents was being threatened. Senate President Ahmad Lawan described the kidnap of the students as unfortunate. He said: “Abduction of students from school happen in northern part of Nigeria. With incidences like this, parents would be scared to take their wards to school and the efforts of the past as present leaders at providing education would be defeated. “Service Chiefs have to secure the schools and have to carry the states along.”

