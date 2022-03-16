News

Again, Senate to amend Proceeds of Crime Bill 2022

The Senate yesterday resolved to re-amend the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022 it passed on March 9. The apex legislative chamber decided to reamend the bill following the consideration of a motion for re-committal sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North). In his presentation, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, cited Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended) to move for the amendment of the bill.

He explained that the re-amendment of the bill became necessary in view of the amendment that was made to Clause 74, which placed the burden of proof on the investigating agencies, but not on the defendant, as recommended by the joint committee in its report.

According to him, the amendment runs contrary to the provision of Article 12(7) of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC). Article 12(7) of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime provides that; “States parties may consider the possibility of requiring that an offender demonstrate the lawful origin of alleged proceeds of crime or other property liable to confiscation.”

 

