Again, Shekarau quits APC, joins NNPP

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The former Director General of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Support Group, AbdulMumin Jibrin, who disclosed this in his verified Twitter handle, said: “BREAKING- Sen Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP. Details later.” Later, the party tweeted photographs of the visit of NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to Shekarau’s home, having represented Kano Central in the Senate. The party added: “His Excellency Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso paid a congratulatory visit today to former Gov (Sen) Ibrahim Shekarau after he decamped to NNPP,” the party posted.
Related Articles
Pig’s kidney works in human –Surgeons
Surgeons in the United States have successfully attached a kidney grown in a genetically altered pig to a human patient and found that the organ worked normally. The surgery, which was carried out at the New York University (NYU) Langone Health, was first reported on Tuesday. Although, the research has not yet been peer-reviewed nor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: DSS establishes Special Intervention Squad, Tactical Teams
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja In its determination to respond appropriately to threats to national security and other emergencies, the Department of State Services (DSS) has established a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), as well as Tactical Teams. As the foremost domestic intelligence agency of the country, the DSS is saddled with the responsibility of detecting and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PAP to sponsor education of exceptional students of BMU, says Dikio
The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Mlland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has promised that all exceptional students of Bayelsa Medical University will be empowered by PAP to further their studies in line with the comparative advantage of the Niger Delta region. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa when he led delegates of PAP to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)