Again, Shekarau quits APC, joins NNPP

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The former Director General of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Support Group, AbdulMumin Jibrin, who disclosed this in his verified Twitter handle, said: “BREAKING- Sen Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP. Details later.” Later, the party tweeted photographs of the visit of NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to Shekarau’s home, having represented Kano Central in the Senate. The party added: “His Excellency Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso paid a congratulatory visit today to former Gov (Sen) Ibrahim Shekarau after he decamped to NNPP,” the party posted.

