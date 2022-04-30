Again, Sokoto South Senatorial zone moves to recall Danbuwa

Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has stirred a fresh move by stakeholders in the opposition party to initiate a recall process against him. Senator Dambuwa who secured victory via a court judgment against Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal (APC), in 2019 was representing Sokoto West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP in the Senate until his defection last week. The development followed a news briefing by the Member representing Tureta, Bodinga and Dange/Shuni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Balarabe Kakale Shuni. Shuni’s disclosure came shortly after an all-important PDP stakeholders meeting held at Dange/Shuni local government area of the state.
Related Articles
Falana to Buhari: Mandate police not to disrupt #EndSARS protests
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to impress it on police not to disrupt the upcoming #EndSARS protests. Falana made this call in a statement titled, ‘Nigeria Police Force Lacks Power to Ban Public Protests in Nigeria’. Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Makinde invites Oyo CP over Wakili, OPC members’ arrest
…as Gani Adams raises the alarm over killing of 4 in Oyo community Followinguproarthathas trailed the arrest of the dreadedFulaniwarlord, Iskilu Wakili by some members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Igboora, Ayete area of Ibarapa zone of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday invited thestateCommissionerof Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Unilag Senate withdraws suit challenging removal of Prof Ogundipe as VC
The Senate of the University of Lagos has filed an application to withdraw a suit it earlier filed at the National Industrial Court challenging the sack of the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. In the suit, marked NICN/LA/283/2020, the Senate had kicked against Ogundipe’s sack by the university’s Governing Council and his replacement with Prof. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)