Again, Sokoto South Senatorial zone moves to recall Danbuwa

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has stirred a fresh move by stakeholders in the opposition party to initiate a recall process against him. Senator Dambuwa who secured victory via a court judgment against Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal (APC), in 2019 was representing Sokoto West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP in the Senate until his defection last week. The development followed a news briefing by the Member representing Tureta, Bodinga and Dange/Shuni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Balarabe Kakale Shuni. Shuni’s disclosure came shortly after an all-important PDP stakeholders meeting held at Dange/Shuni local government area of the state.

 

