Again, S’South zonal meeting on COVID-19 suffers setback

The South-South zonal town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination yesterday suffered another setback for the third consecutive time. This time, the meeting was allegedly truncated at the peak of the flag-off ceremony after delegates across the South-South geopolitical zone had already seated.

The Executive Secretary, Edo State National Primary Healthcare, Dr. Erhabor Julie, who broke the news of the postponement yesterday, said that the postponement was not the making of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, noting that the success recorded thus far was as a result of his administration’s deter- mined efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19 spread in the state. She said: “I bring you a greeting message from our Excellency, our dynamic governor, Godwin Obaseki. He expressed his displeasure in this unfolding event. This is the third time the South-South zonal town hall meeting is being postponed and it is done by the Federal Government.”

