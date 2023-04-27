News

Again, Suspected Fulani Militants Kill 2 Soldiers, 13 Civilians In Benue

Peace is yet to return to communities in Benue State as suspected armed Fulani terrorists again launched a fierce attack on Opaha Community in Edikwu Council ward 2 of Apa Local Government Area, killing two military personnel and 13 civilians.

New Telegraph gathered that the insurgents came into the community on Tuesday night at about 7:45 pm and opened fire on the local inhabitants, shooting sporadically till the next day, killing many in the process. Scores of other people were also reported to have been severely injured.

One Isah Daniel, a member of the community, said that many inhabitants have fled their homes as a result of the attack while those injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment in Ugbokpo and Adoka. I

sah said: “As I am talking to you now, we don’t know the whereabouts of many people because everyone ran away as the attackers invaded the community in the night. The State Commissioner for Finance, David Olofu, in whose area the attack occurred, confirmed the killing, describing it as ‘unprovoked.’ Olofu told journalists that over 15 people, including a Nigerian Army officer, were killed.

In response to reporters’ question, he said: “Yes, they went to my community and killed people unprovoked; over 15 people were killed, including a commander of Operation Wild Stroke (OPWS).

As am talking to you now, the whole community has been sacked.” When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of OPWS, Flight Lt Flogh Oquoh, confirmed the attack and killing of the officers.

Also, the State Police Com – mand’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack, saying that details are still being gathered.

