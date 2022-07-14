Again, suspected Fulani militants kill 5 farmers in Benue

Suspected Fulani militants on Monday invaded Anter community in Mbalagh council ward in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least five farmers dead. A source from the community who spoke to reporters, but pleaded anonymity, said that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day when people were preparing to go to their farms. According to the source some heartless armed herdsmen invaded Anter Mbalagh council ward of Makurdi Local Government and killed five people.” He identified the victims to include: Ave Usaar, Temanenge Kyer, Kpungu Orbakpa, Aondoakura Akume and Terkimbir Orbakpa.

He maintained that three of the victims had been buried and that the two other people’s corpses were being searched for. The Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) confirmed the incident. Lt. Col. Hemba said howev-er that two people were killed during the bloody attack. “I have pictures of two dead people from the community,” he said on the phone. When contacted, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive the report.

