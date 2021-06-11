News

Again, suspected herders kill 11 in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen yesterday launched a fierce attack on Makurdi and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State, leaving about 11 people dead. The attacks took place at Zongo-Akiki village in Mbalagh council ward of Makurdi and at Anyom community of Mbatyula council ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas. An eye witness told New Telegraph that five bodies that were recovered from the Zongo-Akiki village attack had been deposited at in a hospital morgue in North Bank area of Makurdi while another five people were missing.

The witness said the attackers invaded the Zango-Akiki village, situated behind the Army Barracks in North bank in the early hours of Thursday and killed the five deceased, leaving many others wounded. Information Officer to the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Tertsea Benga, who con-firmed the incident, said six persons were killed in Anyom community of Mbatyula council ward in Katsina-Ala, bringing the total of those killed in both incidents to eleven. He said the attackers stormed the victims’ farmland, allowed their cattle free access to the villagers’ farm produce, killed and took away some women, adding that the whereabouts of other residents was unknown.

Our Reporters

