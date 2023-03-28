Again, Suspected Herdsmen Invade Edo Community, kill One, Injure Others

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen have again invaded the Sobe Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, killing one, Ome Osesa, a driver and injuring others.

A resident in the community who preferred anonymity said the herdsmen invaded the deceased house in the evening and opened fire on him and everyone in sight.

According to him, “the herdsmen invaded the community, killing Osesa in his house and injuring many others.

“The herdsmen later left Omesa’s residence and moved closer to St Thomas Moore Primary School where they also kidnapped some persons.

“The rate of killing by the Fulani herdsmen in the Sobe community in Owan West Local Government has become too many,” he added

Another resident, also stated that the people approached a police checkpoint close to the scene of the attack but they did not offer any help.

He added, “When the attack happened, most people in the community went to the mobile police at a nearby checkpoint and they refused to help.

“Even the new police divisional headquarters created in the community, housing more than 30 policemen have no impact because they have done nothing to halt the attacks on the community.

“We call on Governor Godwin Obaseki as the chief security officer of the state, to liaise with the federal government so that a mini barracks can be created in the community before the community turns into a graveyard,” the resident added.

This is the seventh attack on the community with five people losing their lives in the last three attacks. A boy kidnapped by the last the killer herders struck, is yet to be rescued.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the command is not aware of the attack.

