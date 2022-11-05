Again, suspected herdsmen kill 18 farmers in Ortom’s village

Less than 48 hours after suspected Fulani terrorists attacked Gaambe-Tiev community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing four farmers, the militants yesterday again made incursion into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village at Ukohol, leaving 18 people dead. Those killed included children aged between two and 10, while more than 800 households were displaced to Ortese and Daudu communities in the local government.

It was gathered that one of the victims was killed along the proposed Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) mega camp on Makurdi-Lafia road. The latest attack brought to 22, the number of persons gruesomely murdered by the insurgents within two days in two local government areas during the week. The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the dastardly attack but did not give details; but Chairman of Guma local government area, Hon. Michael Uba who also confirmed the incident said that the attack was unprovoked.

Uba said, “Yes there was an attack on the people of Ukohol in Guma Local Government area, it was Fulanis that attacked and killed about 10 people. The worse of it is that they also killed children below the ages of two to ten and then they couldn’t stop at that point, from the sister villages, they killed about eight in three settlements making it a total of 18 that were killed.” Uba, who doubles as the state Chairman of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), noted that immediately the aliens, who were dressed in black attire struck, he swiftly alerted security agencies whose timely response saved the situation from escalating.

