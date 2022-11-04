Metro & Crime

Again, suspected herdsmen kill 18 farmers in Ortom’s village

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Less than 48 hours after suspected Fulani terrorists attacked Gaambe-Tiev community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed four farmers, militants on Friday again made another incursion into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village, Ukohol, leaving 18 people dead.

Those killed included children aged between two and 10 years, while more than 800 households were displaced to Ortese and Daudu communities in the local government.

It was learnt that one if the victims was killed along the proposed Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) mega camp on Makurdi-Lafia road.

The latest attack brought to 22, the number of persons gruesomely murdered by the insurgents over 48 hours in two local government areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the dastardly attack but did not give details, however, Chairman of Guma Local Government, Hon. Michael Uba, who also confirmed the incident, said that the attack was unprovoked.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Arsonists raze 15 houses in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

No fewer than 15 houses have been razed by gunmen suspected to be arsonists in Asere community in the riverine Eso Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen were said to have attacked the community over the alleged moves of the locals in tipping off security agencies about their activities and movement. Following […]
Metro & Crime

Looting: Three women trampled to death in FCT

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Three women were trampled to death when hoodlums looted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) palliative warehouse located in Gwagwalada. Witnesses said the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police and the Brigade of Guards of the Nigerian Army, who arrived at the venue early, could not restrain the crowd […]
Metro & Crime

Jungle Justice: Bauchi CP orders investigation into killing of 22-year-oldman

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has ordered a thorough investigation into the act of jungle justice meted out on 22- year old Ambima John by some irate youths in Yelwa, Bauchi. The police boss said, “On 27/07/2022 at about 2100hrs intel was received from an anonymous person that one Ambima John, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica