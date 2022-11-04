Again, suspected herdsmen kill 18 farmers in Ortom’s village

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Less than 48 hours after suspected Fulani terrorists attacked Gaambe-Tiev community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed four farmers, militants on Friday again made another incursion into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village, Ukohol, leaving 18 people dead.

Those killed included children aged between two and 10 years, while more than 800 households were displaced to Ortese and Daudu communities in the local government.

It was learnt that one if the victims was killed along the proposed Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) mega camp on Makurdi-Lafia road.

The latest attack brought to 22, the number of persons gruesomely murdered by the insurgents over 48 hours in two local government areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the dastardly attack but did not give details, however, Chairman of Guma Local Government, Hon. Michael Uba, who also confirmed the incident, said that the attack was unprovoked.

