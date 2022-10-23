News

Again, suspected herdsmen kill two in Nasarawa community

Again, AK-47 wielding gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday invaded Gidan Ityotyev, a Tiv community, Obi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, and killed two persons and injured scores of others.

The Gidan Ityotyev came barely two weeks after suspected herdsmen attacked Gidan Sule, a Tiv farming community in Keana Local Government Area of the same state and killed about 10 residents and displaced many others.

A resident of Gidan Ityotyev community, Mr. Ukpuu Teryila Abaa, gave names of those killed on Friday ‘s attack to include: Moses Saaku (m) and Aondofa Saaku (m).

 

Abaa told journalists in Telephone conversation that besides the persons killed, the attackers chopped off the breast of one of the community members, Kwaghdoo Saaku and left him his pool of blood.

Abaa said the Gidan Ityotyev people took courage to stay put, despite the attack and killings in their community, and buried the dead bodies.

 

