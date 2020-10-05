Again, teenage girl murdered in Delta community

Body of a teenage girl was found in the gutters of Buluku Street in Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The victim was discovered by environmental sanitation workers who were clearing the drainage.

This came a week after the decomposing body of a 20-yearold lady, Miss Anwuli Joy, was found in the Umusume community primary school at Obriaruku in the Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state. The body of Joy was dumped on the Esume-Uku Primary School premises by her assailants.

The latest incident also occurred three weeks after a similar tragedy struck in Asaba, the state capital, when a 36-year-old lady, Miss Joy Obiageli, was murdered at her residence by her security guard and buried in a shallow grave in the compound.

While the vital parts of the Obiaruku victim, including her hair, were removed, the suspect in the Asaba incident severed the throat of his victim and buried her in a shallow grave within her residence.

The Ughelli victim was packaged in a sack by her killers and dumped in the drains of Buluku Street. The victim was already decomposing with her body mutilated.

Prior to the discovery, residents have complained of an offensive odour in the area. A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the girl’s body was found in the gutters.

