Again, terrorists invade Kaduna community, kidnap 36 residents

Dare devil terrorists have again stormed Keke B community in the Millennium City area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, and abducted not less than 36 residents. The Millennium City is located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, on the outskirts of the state capital. New Telegraph gathered that the attack took place on Monday night at about 9:30 pm when many residents were preparing to go to bed. The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and the state Police Command were yetto react to the attack. This was as residents of the area who escaped the onslaught disclosed that the terrorists invaded the community in commando style, shooting sporadically to scare residents. Some of the terrorists then went ahead to break into peoples’ houses, picking residentsatwillandfrom house to house. A source disclosed that they operated unchallenged for a long time before security operatives could come to their rescue, adding that some of the soldiers were still patrolling the area. A resident recalled: “They broke into many houses; they were moving from house-to-house. We could not do anything; some of those that heard the gunshots were able to run away. We were just helpless. They went away with about 36 residents.”
Related Articles
By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and become a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections. PDP said the resort to issuing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NESG unveils 6 points agenda for political aspirants
Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on Friday weighed in by prescribing a set of template as guide to electing proper and fit political leaders into offices by the electorate. NESG, which is Nigeria’s leading private think tank, is of the view that, if Nigerians make the right choices, within […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NCDC: 12 deaths, 1,270 new COVID-19 cases
For the ninth day in a row, Nigeria’s single-day count of coronavirus infections stayed above 1,000 with 1,270 cases confirmed on Tuesday. With the new figure announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) for January 12, 2021, the country’s total number of confirmed cases has now exceeded 102,000. The new infections were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)