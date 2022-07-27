News Top Stories

Again, terrorists invade Kaduna community, kidnap 36 residents

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

Dare devil terrorists have again stormed Keke B community in the Millennium City area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, and abducted not less than 36 residents. The Millennium City is located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, on the outskirts of the state capital. New Telegraph gathered    that the attack took place on Monday night at about 9:30 pm when many residents were preparing to go to bed. The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and the state Police Command were yetto react to the attack. This was as residents of the area who escaped the onslaught disclosed that the terrorists invaded the community in commando style, shooting sporadically to scare residents. Some of the terrorists then went ahead to break into peoples’ houses, picking residentsatwillandfrom house to house. A source disclosed that they operated unchallenged for a long time before security operatives could come to their rescue, adding that some of the soldiers were still patrolling the area. A resident recalled: “They broke into many houses; they were moving from house-to-house. We could not do anything; some of those that heard the gunshots were able to run away. We were just helpless. They went away with about 36 residents.”

 

