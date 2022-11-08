Again, terrorists kidnap another Catholic priest in Kaduna

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat has been kidnapped in Kaduna State.

Father Abraham was abducted by terrorists on Tuesday and whisked away to an unknown destination from the St Mulumba, Parish in Kurmin Sara, Kachia Local Government Area.

A statement by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel said the clergyman was kidnapped at his residence in the early hours of the day.

The statement said: “I write to inform you of the abduction of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, the Parish Priest of St Bernard, Idon Gida, on Tuesday, 8 November 2022 at about 12:30 am.

“The incident took place at St Mulumba, Kurmin Sara, Kachia LGA, where Fr Kunat has been residing all along due to the insecurity situation in the area.

“We solicit for the prayerful support of the faithful and indeed all men and women of goodwill that God Almighty will take control of the situation. preserve our priest, and bring him back to us in peace.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...