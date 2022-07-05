News Top Stories

Again, terrorists kidnap another Rev Father in Kaduna

Baba Negedu, KADUNA Terrorists yesterday kidnapped Rev Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in the Southern part of Kaduna State. The abduction took place in the early hours of yesterday in Kauru Local Government Area of the state. The Chancellor, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Kaduna. According to the state- ment, the priest was abducted from the parish rectory of the church in the early hours of today. He therefore solicited prayers from Nigerians for the quick release of the abducted priest. The Chancellor said the Diocese would adopt any legitimate means to ensure the quick and safe release of the priest. Rev. Okolo said: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 4, 2022, when he failed to turn up for morning Mass. “He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. “We solicit an intense prayer for his quick and safe release. We equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. “We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release. May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.” The latest abduction is coming less than a week after the remains of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, killed by terrorists on his farm along Kaduna-Kachia road, were buried in the state capital on Thursday.

 

