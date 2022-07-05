Again, terrorists kidnap another Rev Father in Kaduna

Baba Negedu, KADUNA Terrorists yesterday kidnapped Rev Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in the Southern part of Kaduna State. The abduction took place in the early hours of yesterday in Kauru Local Government Area of the state. The Chancellor, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Kaduna. According to the state- ment, the priest was abducted from the parish rectory of the church in the early hours of today. He therefore solicited prayers from Nigerians for the quick release of the abducted priest. The Chancellor said the Diocese would adopt any legitimate means to ensure the quick and safe release of the priest. Rev. Okolo said: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 4, 2022, when he failed to turn up for morning Mass. “He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. “We solicit an intense prayer for his quick and safe release. We equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. “We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release. May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.” The latest abduction is coming less than a week after the remains of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, killed by terrorists on his farm along Kaduna-Kachia road, were buried in the state capital on Thursday.
Related Articles
PDP to U.S.: Prevail on Buhari to protect Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the United States and the international community to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians and curb escalated violence, terrorism and banditry in the country. The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a meeting with the Political Officer with the United […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N4.6bn alleged fraud: Court slams N.2m fine on Fani-Kayode over failure to attend trial
Akeem Nafiu Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday slammed a N200, 000 fine on a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for his absence at the resumed hearing of his trial over alleged N4.6 billion fraud. Fani-kayode is being prosecuted before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps ask FCTA not to terminate Abuja hospital concession
The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal-Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to stay action on the termination of the concession agreement on Garki General Hospital, Abuja, pending the intervention of its committee on privatisation and commercialisation and health institutions. The House consequently mandated the committees on privatisation and commercialisation and health institutions to intervene and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)