Again, terrorists kidnap another Rev. Father in Kaduna

Terrorists on Monday kidnapped Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

The abduction took place in the early hours of Monday in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The Chancellor, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the priest was abducted from the parish rectory of the church in the early hours of today.

He therefore solicited prayers from Nigerians for the quick release of the abducted priest.

The Chancellor said the Diocese would adopt any legitimate means to ensure the quick and safe release of the priest.

