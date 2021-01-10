Again three killed in Kaduna community

An attack by criminals suspected to be bandits in Kamaru Chawai village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has claimed the lives of three persons. This was disclosed by troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven in a security report to the Kaduna State Government.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the report available to newsmen, said the troops responded to a distress call from Chaiwai village and arrived at the location to find three persons namely;

Sunday Joshua, Samson Andy, and Mrs Tani Jacob – shot dead, and one person, John Joshua, injured.

According to the commissioner,” an eye-witness reported that four attackers arrived at the victims’ compound and an argument ensued in English. Shortly after this, the assailants opened

