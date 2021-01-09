Again three killed in Kaduna community

Baba Negedu KADUNA An attack by criminals suspected to be bandits in Kamaru Chawai village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has claimed the lives of three persons.

This was disclosed by troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven in a security report to the Kaduna State Government. The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the report available to newsmen, said the troops responded to a distress call from Chaiwai village and arrived at the location to find three persons namely;

Sunday Joshua, Samson Andy, and Mrs Tani Jacob – shot dead, and one person, John Joshua, injured. According to the commissioner,” an eye-witness reported that four attackers arrived at the victims’ compound and an argument ensued in English. Shortly after this, the assailants opened fire on the victims.

diseases. The lawmaker stated this in his Afikpo hometown while addressing media practitioners. “We are going to build 23 toilet facilities in this constituency to address poor sanitation here. You can see that there are no toilet facilities in many residential houses.

“Many people go to use toilets at the Ogo playground and the odour from these public toilets is very offensive and poses a threat to public health

“We have resolved to address this age-long problem and we will start it this year by God’s grace and we believe that they will go a long way in solving this problem,” he said diseases.

The lawmaker stated this in his Afikpo hometown while addressing media practitioners. “We are going to build 23 toilet facilities in this constituency to address poor sanitation here. You can see that there are no toilet facilities in many residential houses.

“Many people go to use toilets at the Ogo playground and the odour from these public toilets is very offensive and poses a threat to public health “We have resolved to address this age-long problem and we will start it this year by God’s grace and we believe that they will go a long way in solving this problem,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...