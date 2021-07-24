News

Again, traditional worshippers storm Ogun Assembly, warn lawmakers to drop proposed bill on Obas’ burial rites

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Traditional worshippers in Ogun State have again stormed the State House of Assembly in Abeokuta, the state capital, to warn the lawmakers to drop the proposed controversial bill on traditional rulers’ installation and burial rites. This is the second time in two weeks, the traditionalists would visiting the Assembly over the controversial bill which if passed into law would prevent traditional worshippers from performing installation and burial rites on traditional rulers in the State. The traditionalists, led by the state coordinator, High Chief Ifashola Opeodu, asked the lawmakers to allow the status quo on the installation and burial rites of obas in the state stay.

The lawmakers had begun the hearing of the bill titled; “Ogun state traditional rulers’ installation and burial rites,” which has passed the second reading and a public hearing had been held on the bill. The assembly at the public hearing had told the stakeholders to submit memoranda to consider their input in the proposed bill.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun Wasimi airport unknown to us –NCAA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, boss, Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, yesterday said the agency has no record in its files about any airport currently being constructed in Wasimi, Ogun State. Nuhu said that NCAA only has record of Sagamu Cargo Airport. He said: “I was given the records of an approval issued in 2008 […]
News

FG begins physical projects monitoring nationwide

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced nationwide physical monitoring of all projects approved by the Federal Executive Council.   Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the exercise to assess the progress or otherwise made on the backlog of 2017/2018 implemented Federal Executive Council approved projects.   This […]
News

CACOVID donates 150-bed isolation centre to Lagos

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sanwo-Olu: We’ve lost 128 people to virus     T he private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated fully equipped 150-bed space isolation centre to the Lagos State Government.       The donation was in response to pleas by state governors and to strengthen the partnership with governments at all levels to help […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica