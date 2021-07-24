Again, traditional worshippers storm Ogun Assembly, warn lawmakers to drop proposed bill on Obas’ burial rites

Traditional worshippers in Ogun State have again stormed the State House of Assembly in Abeokuta, the state capital, to warn the lawmakers to drop the proposed controversial bill on traditional rulers’ installation and burial rites. This is the second time in two weeks, the traditionalists would visiting the Assembly over the controversial bill which if passed into law would prevent traditional worshippers from performing installation and burial rites on traditional rulers in the State. The traditionalists, led by the state coordinator, High Chief Ifashola Opeodu, asked the lawmakers to allow the status quo on the installation and burial rites of obas in the state stay.

The lawmakers had begun the hearing of the bill titled; “Ogun state traditional rulers’ installation and burial rites,” which has passed the second reading and a public hearing had been held on the bill. The assembly at the public hearing had told the stakeholders to submit memoranda to consider their input in the proposed bill.

Like this: Like Loading...