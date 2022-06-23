Again, two senators resign from APC, PDP, defect to Labour, NNPP

Senators Dauda Jika, representing Bauchi Central and elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, representing Imo East senatorial district and elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday resigned their membership of their respective parties.

The senators in separate letters addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, conveyed their decision to resign their membership of the APC and PDP to join the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively. The APC lawmaker, Dauda Jika, in his letter said: “I hereby wish to notify you of my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), whose ideals are in line with my political aspirations.” Onyewuchi, on his part, said: “I wish to inform Mr. President and distinguished senators of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the Labour Party.

“This is after due consultation with my family, constituents and supporters. “This will enable me to participate fully in the movement for a new Nigeria.” Today’s defection brings the number of APC senators to 66, with members of the minority parties standing at 43. As at yesterday, minority parties in the Sen- ate were five in number namely – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Peoples Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP).

