Again, two shot dead in Delta

Two young men were murdered yesterday in Asaba, the Delta State capital. One of the victims, identified simply as Nnamdi, was killed at Stop-Abortion Roundabout, around Isieke Junction. The second victim, an official of the Oshimili South Local Government, was shot by gunmen from a moving vehicle.

The attacks forced passersby and shop owners in the area to scamper into safety as the gunshots rend the air. A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the cult boys had engaged in reprisals within the metropolis since last week. He said: “I was inside my shop when I saw the man trying to board a motorcycle. Suddenly, I saw two men who came out from a car, walked gallantly towards him and shot him.”

The second victim was killed by gunmen yesterday at 7pm opposite a popular church on Ibusa Road in Asaba. This came barely a week after a cult clash claimed the life of a man, Oboh Emmanuel, a native of Uzemba, Edo State. Emmanuel was a graduate of Mass Communication, Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku. He just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she was only aware of the killings at ‘Stop-Abortion’ and Ibusa Junction, near the UBA Bank last week. She said three suspects had been arrested in connection with cult killings.

