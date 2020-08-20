Metro & Crime

Again, two shot dead in Delta

Two young men were murdered yesterday in Asaba, the Delta State capital. One of the victims, identified simply as Nnamdi, was killed at Stop-Abortion Roundabout, around Isieke Junction. The second victim, an official of the Oshimili South Local Government, was shot by gunmen from a moving vehicle.

The attacks forced passersby and shop owners in the area to scamper into safety as the gunshots rend the air. A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the cult boys had engaged in reprisals within the metropolis since last week. He said: “I was inside my shop when I saw the man trying to board a motorcycle. Suddenly, I saw two men who came out from a car, walked gallantly towards him and shot him.”

The second victim was killed by gunmen yesterday at 7pm opposite a popular church on Ibusa Road in Asaba. This came barely a week after a cult clash claimed the life of a man, Oboh Emmanuel, a native of Uzemba, Edo State. Emmanuel was a graduate of Mass Communication, Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku. He just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she was only aware of the killings at ‘Stop-Abortion’ and Ibusa Junction, near the UBA Bank last week. She said three suspects had been arrested in connection with cult killings.

