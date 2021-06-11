Again, U.S. condemns Twitter ban, seeks reversal

The United States has reiterated its condemnation of the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use the site while calling the government to reverse the ban.

The U.S stated this in a statement tagged ‘Nigeria’s Twitter Suspension,’ which was issued by the United States Department of State in Abuja yesterday. U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, Ned Price, had lamented that the U.S. was likewise concerned that the Nige-rian National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

Recalled that the Federal Government last Friday banned the use of Twitter in Nigeria after the government alleged that the microblogging site was being used to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence” through the spreading of fake news that have ‘violent consequences’. However, the statement from the U.S. Department of State in Abuja read in part: “Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.

Like this: Like Loading...