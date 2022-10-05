Against all odds arts, culture sector still thriving, but…

At 62, Nigeria, as a country, is still graplling with basic socio-cultural, economic and political challenges of development, despites its rich human and natural resources.

This, for many stakeholders in the arts and culture sector, is a major cause for concern, thus, they posit, that the achievements so far, have largely been as a result of the determination, innovation and resilience of the various practitioners – literary, theatre, visual and motion pictures.

They are, therefore, divided over the need for celebration of the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria. While some posit that despite the socio-political and economic challenges the country is battling with, there is reason to celebrate, others assert that there is really nothing to celebrate about.

So how has the art and culture sector has fared, especially in last one year? Each independence anniversary calls for the opportunity to lookback at how the nation has fared over the years. From the visual art sector to literature, theatre to Nollywood, Nigerians have excelled and assert their creativity on the global stage.

We need a fully functional National Endowment for the Arts – Oteh Renowned theatre director, art promoter and the Artistic Director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre, Dr. Patrick-Jude Oteh, is of the opinion that the cultural sector has not fared badly mainly due to individual efforts.

“As a practitioner of over two decades, one would have thought that by now, we would have a fully functional National Endowment for the Arts but this has not happened except in blueprints lying in some offices.

There has been a lot of talk from government but not much input. Even with COVID-19 dealing the sector a huge blow, we would have thought that would have been a very good time for the government to intervene in a robust manner in the sector.

To the best of my knowledge this has not happened. I know there are some practitioners who will say they enjoy government patronage, but what is the percentage of those numbers compared to everyone in the sector? A lot has happened and a lot will continue to happen but only on individual efforts because apparently, government right now has its own problems and as it has always happened, the Arts will always be the least of government’s problems,” he said.

“So we will continue to self-drive hoping that somewhere along the line, government and policy makers will see wisdom in a National Endowment. It is the right way to go!” Some grounds have been covered but…, says Ododo General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Professor Sunday Enesi Ododo, opined that the private sector robust participation is required to drive the sector to a meaningful end.

He added that some grounds have been covered but more works need to be done.

According to the Professor of Performance Aesthetics and Theatre Technology, both government and private initiatives need to cooperate more to achieve a more impactful contribution of the arts and culture sector to the Nigerian economy. “Some grounds have been covered but we still have good distance to cover and recover.

Government overtime has shown commitment to provide enabling environment for arts and culture to thrive, but because this is a sector that is dynamic and constantly open to change and reinvention, one would feel that Government isn’t doing enough. However, the private sector robust participation is required to drive the sector to a meaningful end,” he said.

Prof Frank Ugiomoh, art historian and scholar, University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State says: The cultural production sector in Nigeria is thriving well, despite the global economic downturn. Diverse coordinated events and activities within the sector like exhibitions continue to thrive, which is commendable. The tribe of artists and other support units of Nigeria’s cultural production deserve commendations.

The art and culture sector has every reason to celebrate, says Isichei For Lagos-based renowned Nigerian studio artist, Rom Isichei, the visual art sector at the moment has made tremendous progress and the art ecosystem is slowly coming into unison. “Though mostly private sector driven, galleries are dusting up, getting more professional, partaking in continental and global art fairs, as well as constantly cementing a seat in global art and culture discourse.

For once we have a thriving art fair that draws in local, continental, and international culture players to Nigeria annually. Art X has in the past seven years consistently fostered an enabling platform to celebrate and showcase the tapestry of our collective heritage and artistry.

Artists are equally basking in the spotlight; getting good acclaim and representation from international galleries, museums and dealers. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of our government cultural agencies. At this age, we still do not have a ‘presentable’, ‘befitting’ and ‘functional’ national gallery.

Our national museums are being run with the same civil service rule of thumb and stack unprofessionalism. Here again, the private sector leads the way with the establishment of Shylon Museum and others still in the pipeline. In all, the art and culture sector has every reason to celebrate.”

Nigeria has buoyant Arts, Culture scene – Chellaram Notable art collector, founder of Arthouse Contemporary in Lagos, Nigeria, and one of the pioneers of art auctions in Nigeria, Kavita Chellaram, says Nigeria has a buoyant Arts and Culture scene “thanks to the Auction houses, Art X and the many galleries that sell art in Nigeria.”

According to her, “we have amazing pools of talents in this country which have been recognised worldwide. We have collectors that are excited to see what is happening both locally and globally.”

The visual arts may have done as well or as bad – Ikwuemesi Chuu Krydz Ikwuemesi, Associate Professor of Fine Art and Art Criticism, University of Nigeria Nsukka, believes that despite the challenges there is hope. “It is a seamless question. The visual arts may have done as well or as bad as Nigeria in recent times. So use your tongue to count your teeth, as they say. Everything, including art and artists, is affected.

But there is hope. There is always hope.” Renowned artist and Professor of Fine Art, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, Prof Jerry Buhari, posits that against all odds, the sector has done relatively well.

“The Arts and Culture of Nigeria, especially the visual arts sector have fared well against all odds. It continues to remain an orphan yet with rich parents,” he says. Adeleye: Nigerians are now more appreciative of art For the Chairman Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Abuja Chapter, Aderinkomi John Adeleye “Nigeria is one of the great art nations.

Our artworks testify to this, no state in Nigeria doesn’t have unique creativity of diverse visual styles. The patronage of artworks has increased, and Nigerians are now more appreciative of art, As artists, our voice is heard through our artworks and it makes a difference.”

