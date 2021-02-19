Sports

Agali Scouting Tourney: Rohr, Baribote storm Delta for final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and former president of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Victor Baribote, has promised to be at the final of the Victor Agali AS Racine U-17 Scouting Tournament. The scouting tournament coming to an end at the Ibru College, Agbara Delta State will take place by 3pm on Friday (today).

Former Bayelsa United president, Baribote, urged football stakeholders to support grassroot football as the final of the ongoing Victor Agali AS Racine U17 Scouting Tournament come to an end. Baribote said he will come to Ibru College, Agbara Delta State, to identify with the tournament because grassroot football is the bedrock of future Stars. More so,fFormer Super Eagles defender, Sam Sodje, said Agali deserves all necessary support for coming back to his root.

“This is a bold step. Victor Agali must be commended’ he deserves our support,” Sodje said. Other stakeholders who have shown interest to attend the final include chairman of Sporting FC, Prince Godstime Emiko, Tony Akoma, Chairman of T.Akoma FC, Emma Ibru, among others. The Victor Agali As Racine U-17 Scouting Tournament finals will be between FC Planners and Great Avengers.

