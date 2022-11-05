Agara: We’ll flood hinterlands with Tinubu’s message

Silas Agara, a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, is the National Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (T/SGICC). In this interview with some journalists, Agara said the ICC is complementary to the PCC, as it was created to take the Action Plan of the Renewed Hope to the villages all over the country. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there and reports

You have been mobilizing support for the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. What is your driving force?

Thank you very much. This group was not structured like the other groups you know. It was structured in the past two years and there is a select group for the planning and strategic meetings set up to mobilize for the primaries. That group was chaired by Senator Abu Ibrahim and had other prominent members of the party. It was a select group of about 30 persons drawn from all parts of the country.

After the primaries, we saw the need to also support the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to work towards victory for our party. We are here primarily to complement what the PCC is doing and mobilise votes for the party; that is why it is called the ‘door to door’ project. This is not the first time a structure like this will be coming up.

It has been existing in most states. During the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, there was an independent group like this set up to mobilise votes for the party and the presidential candidate and that structure also worked in 2019. It is not a new development in our party and there is no hidden agenda behind it, it is not a parallel structure to the PCC, rather we are supporting what they are doing; operating at the grassroots.

Be that as it may, how do you assess the chances of your candidate in this election?

I have never been so positive since we came on board and reaching out to people from all parts of the country and even those you ordinarily thought will not be there for you, they are rather encouraging you to succeed. You go to places you thought it will be very difficult to mobilise votes, but the name of our candidate is rather than opening the doors because of what he did as governor of Lagos state and he has built friends across the country.

He has reached out to a lot of people, supported a lot of people and it is like a payback period, people on their own mobilising people to come and vote for Asiwaju. So, he as a person has made those job much easier for us. Forget about the issues coming up on sentiments, but you will agree with me that those issues are going down gradually. But there has been so much misinformation and disinformation going on, are these not very discouraging to you and your team?

In which aspect are you referring?

In the manner the people are thinking. There are people who specialize on propaganda which has become part of politics. Some people will always have something to say whether real or imagined, has it impacted on your activities?

These are distractions and if you allow yourself to be distracted by those kinds of propaganda, you will be distracted and the train will be moving. So, some of us have not allowed ourselves to be so distracted. It is part of the game and we can equally create one. They can create one for us and we can create another for them to make them busy.

If we are idle, we can work on what they have created but we are looking at the real issues out there and pursuing the issues and using those issues attached to our candidate to sell him out. We are not distracted by the loud media hype of the other parties and the chances of other candidates; but we think Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man to beat and this is his time by the special grace of God to preside over the affairs of this great country and we will rally all we can to ensure that our dreams come true in February, 2023.

You talked about grassroots campaign, I will like to know what formula you want to use to achieve this objective?

I think it is rather too early to let the cat out of the bag, about our strategy. We have option one, option two down to about six options; we have designed and we hope they are going to make things work and we don’t want to be carried by the euphoria. We want to follow our plans because it is a planned structure we are working with it by deploying all our arsenals to work with.

We don’t want to divulge the method and plans we have yet until when our opponents will see us and they will know that we are implementing the real grassroots campaign strategy. So, all options have been designed to reach out to the targeted audience.

As the National Coordinator, how have you been working with your directorates to pursue the campaign to the grassroots?

Yes, we have a pyramid kind of structure, so we interact on a daily basis with the four directorates. We have the media, youth, women and legal directorates. For now it is the media that is very active but the youth and women directorates are still designing their programme, getting their templates ready with the outlines we have given to them and we believe that in the next few days, they will bring their template to us for implementation.

You can see they are just four directors we have and we are bound to meet on a daily basis and we are happy with the pace at which we are going, we are happy with networking with all the directors, we are happy with the coordinators we have engaged to add value to what we are doing which is a very good initiative.

What will be the message coming from your group to the Nigeria people regarding the ambition of your principal, what are his plans towards education, healthcare and what have you?

The theme message is still the ‘Hope Renewal’ message, which is the entire focus of the campaign and whatever message we are going to give to Nigerians is still from the template of the PCC, we are not doing anything different from what the PCC is doing, that is one thing you must understand. We are not sending any message different from that of the PCC, the only difference is that we are going to work at the grassroots, but the entire message, the manifesto of the party and the candidate, everything remains the same.

The leadership structure is in such a way that you will not find us in the urban cities, you will not find us in the city centres and massive rallies in such places, you will only find us in the villages and wards. You are going to see our men flooding the villages with the message of Hope Renewal to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become the next Nigerian president. That is what you are going to see from ICC.

I want to know if you are worried by the antics of the opposition parties?

Initially, after the primaries, of course, one had reasons to worry because of a lot of issues that were thrown up. But like I said, we are about hitting the ground running; we are able to gather the required materials to work with, and also assemble the right team to work with. So I am no longer worried as I was after the primaries.

It is an auto-driven process now. We want to take charge of the entire process; we will not allow our opponents to take charge of the process. We are going to be on the driving seat, we want to direct the affairs of what happens. Yes other people have occupied the space because initially we were working behind to get things done.

But now we are ready to occupy the space, we are gradually occupying the social media space, we are gradually occupying the entire media space and other sources of sending out information, we are gradually coming up and with time, we will be able to get a complete control of the areas.

And for emphasis, this is a man that has done a lot; this is a man that invested in education, this is a man that has invested in infrastructural development, this is a man that was able to turn around the economy of Lagos, this is a man that has invested a lot in Nigerians irrespective of where they come from. His work speaks for him looking at what he has been able to do in Lagos, the state is the biggest economy you can think of in Africa.

Look at the roadmap he designed as governor of Lagos and it is being implemented gradually and it has changed the face of Lagos today. Look at the infrastructure he left in Lagos, look at the roadmap he designed and implemented. Look at the first PPP project he introduced, in the area of telecommunication, he invested massively and this has turned around the economy of Nigeria.

There are a lot of things that speak for this man, we have them and we will be engaging Nigerians with them at the appropriate time. By the special grace of God, Nigerians will be convinced that we need to support him this time around to be the president. Forget what the other people are saying, it is just propaganda.

