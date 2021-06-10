Metro & Crime

Agatu killings: You’ve right to defend yourselves, Ortom tells residents

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State government yesterday condemned the unprovoked attack on Odugbeho community of Agatu Local Government Area by armed Fulani herdsmen. In the attack, more than 32 people were killed while 10 others were wounded. Governor Samuel Ortom, spoke through his Deputy, Benson Abounu (an engineer), after a tour of the gravesites in Odugbeho. The governor, who expressed shock at the unprovoked attack on the peaceful Odugbeho, said the people had the right to defend themselves against further attacks. He condemned the continuous unprovoked attacks and killings of the people in their ancestral homes by armed Fulani herdsmen, calling it unacceptable to the government and people of the state. Ortom called on the people to be vigilant and to protect and defend themselves, if attacked.

Though the governor charged the people not to take the laws into their hands, he said they had every right to defend themselves and not to allow themselves to be killed by the armed Fulani herdsmen. The governor, who stressed the need for unity, progress and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, reiterated his earlier call on prominent and influential Nigerians, particularly of the Fulani ethnic stock, to speak up and call on the Fulani marauders to end the unwarranted and unnecessary bloodshed in the country.

Ortom, who directed the Security Adviser to facilitate the deployment of soldiers to the community to enable their women and children return home, expressed appreciation to the security agencies for their efforts in combating the armed Fulani herdsmen. Mr. Christopher Onu, who led the deputy governor on the tour at the gravesites, thanked him and Governor Ortom for the prompt visit to Odugbeho and for their expression of sympathy. He said the visit had given his community hope and courage.

According to him, the people now know that they have a government which truly identifies with their plights. Onu narrated their experience with the herders, whom they accused of setting fire to their farm crops and seedlings on several occasions, and how their attempts to peacefully settle their differences by lodging complaints at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Obagaji had been rewarded with the surprise attack on his people. He appealed to the governor to provide them with security in Odugbeho to enable their women and children to return home to commence planting in the year’s farming season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

200kg drugs seized at Lagos, Abuja, Kano airports

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law E n f o r c e m e n t Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 200 kilograms of hard drugs at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.   The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. […]
Metro & Crime

Apapa: Lagos moves to restore sanity, dislodges traders, trucks

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State yesterday began the moves to restore sanity on the Apapa axis with the evacuation of trucks, tankers and other heavy duty trucks on roads and bridges leading to the Apapa Port.   This came about 48 hours after the commencement of the E-call up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters in Osun, injure one 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hoodlums wielding cutlasses on Saturday morning attacked #EndSARS protesters around the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. One of the protesters simply identified as Oloyede was reportedly macheted by the thugs. The incident happened around 9am. The hoodlums also dispersed the protesters but they were said to have gone to regroup around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica