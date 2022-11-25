News

Agba condoles with Edo NUJ chair over mother's death

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, yesterday commiserated with Festus Alenkhe, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State council, over the demise of his mother, Mrs. Rose Akuogbe Alenkhe. In a condolence message from the minister which was made available to newsmen, he described late Alenkhe as a true mother who showed love to her children and mankind. “Despite the vicissitudes of life, your mother was very well known for the unmatched love she showed to all her children as well as for her leadership and commitment to community development.

Her death is therefore not a loss to you alone but to her community and the entire State,” the message reads. The minister while praying God to grant the NUJ chairman and others she left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, added: “May you draw strength and be comforted by the fact that your mother lived a memorable life, including grooming someone like you who has become a source of pride to our State and the nation on account of your unparalleled contributions to the development of investigative journalism in Nigeria

 

