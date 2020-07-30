Business

Agba: FG’s stimulus package will avert deep economic recession

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has stated that the provision of stimulus package by the Federal Government will go a long way in preventing the country from plunging into deep economic recession. Prince Agba stated this at a virtual roundtable discussion, among state and non-state actors, international organizations and donor agencies, facilitated by the Nigeria’s secretariat of Open Government Partnership (OGP). The minister, who is a co-chair of OGP, led the discussion, which focused on ensuring an effective and inclusive stimulus as well as safety nets campaign for Nigeria as part of the response to the COVID-19 recovery.

The minister said that the roundtable discussion was aimed at improving transparency and accountability as the country responded to COVID- 19, especially with the Economy Sustainability Plan (ESP), adding that it would rebuild citizens’ support for and trust in government.

“The issues that we have is the disconnect between government and the governed; and, because of this disconnect, there is some kind of lack of trust, no matter how good the intentions government programmes are,” he stated. According to the minister, “Mr President has signed up to the Open Government Partnership (OGP) just to ensure transparency and accountability and that we are able to engage our citizens as well as build trust in all that we do.” He further stated that the meeting was to discuss the existing transparency mechanisms of government’s COVID-19 response and recovery plan and to further brainstorm on ways of improving existing mechanisms and systems.

The minister said that it was imperative to use the OGP to drive public participation and ownership of some of the programmes put in place by the government in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Agba expressed concern over the core crises facing the country, which he outlined as health, humanitarian, security as well as economic crises.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender trains SMEs on digital technology

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

B usiness owners in Nigeria have been advised to leverage on the opportunities provided by digital technology to boost productivity, service delivery and overall performance of their organisations despite the challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.     This was the submission of guest speakers at the second edition of the First City Monument […]
Business

COVID-19: SON adopts 16 foreign electro-medical equipment standards

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As part of continuous measures to tackle COVID-19 in the country, about16 international standards on essential electro-medical equipment have been adopted by the Nigerian National Mirror/Technical Committee on Electromedical Equipment, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed. Addressing a committee to declare a virtual meeting open in Abuja recently, the Director General of the […]
Business

Court jails two for assault on EKEDC staff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Two people, who assaulted a female staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), have been jailed.   A Magistrate court sitting in Agbara Ogun State presided over by B. O. Ilo on Tuesday June 30, 2020, sentenced Adetayo Adefila and Faith Ogunmade to three months imprisonment for assaulting the Field Representative of Eko Electricity Distribution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: