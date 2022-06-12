Agbakoba: Nigeria’s democracy still hovering around June 12

The annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, provoked nationwide unrest because it was adjudged as free, fair and transparent by both local and foreign observers.

In this commemorative chat, human rights lawyer and one of the heroes of the struggle for its revalidation, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that Nigeria has not made much democratic progress since that historic election

What are your thoughts on June 12 as Nigeria commemorates Democracy Day?

June 12 remains a very focal point and an epochal part of Nigeria’s political history. In a sense, that is sad because if you look at most democracies twenty years ago and compare them to where they are today, there must have been a progression and some advancements in the political developments of those countries.

But from what you see in our political environment today, it is not very clear whether we have actually advanced beyond what Chief MKO Abiola was able to achieve with his widespread popularity and the no need for ‘mago-mago’ campaign of that era. It is doubtful whether as at today, we have managed to advance beyond where we were in 1993.

That is disappointing and very disturbing. So, Nigeria’s democracy has not grown and for me that is what June 12 always recalls. It would have been better to say that since June 12, Nigeria’s democracy has grown to a point where we even begin to use it as a historical reference, but rather we are still using June 12 as a reference point for free fair and credible elections and that’s not good. So the conclusion is that we have not advanced; we are still at June 12, 1993.

What’s the implication of this situation?

If we haven’t advanced politically, you can imagine the consequences for the economic development of our country. This spirals into the problems of high rate of unemployment, ASUU on strike, government unable to control the rate of inflation and so on and so forth. It is a combination of two problems – political and economic.

You must have political development to have economic development. So the massive consequence of not having moved forward since June 12, reminds us of how badly we need leaders and not politicians.

We have politicians and politicians are interested in power while leaders are interested in development. I think that’s what June 12 evokes for me personally. It’s a sour and sweet thing remembering what Abiola did, but also sad because we’ve gone nowhere. You also know it, that we are just marking time.

Are you saying that both the political elite and the electorate in Nigeria haven’t learnt anything from June 12?

No. No. No. I’m saying the political elite; not the electorate. You can’t blame the voting population, you can’t blame Nigerians. Leaders are those who shape the society. Not all of us can be leaders.

Not all the 200 million people can be leaders. People make the choice to be political leaders. So, just like Abiola made the choice; nobody forced him back then, but he understood what to do. He was quite popular which is why we still talk about him till today.

That is the type of leader that we are so desperately looking for now. We are not looking for politicians because politicians will never solve our problems. We are looking for the best people who can lead Nigeria because if we get Nigeria out of the political tragedies we face, then we can talk about economic prosperity. But if we can’t have people who are ready to lead us out of our political challenges, then we’re going to remain in this situation.

How has this lack of leadership manifested in real terms?

It is why we don’t have our refineries working and which is why you see that diesel is selling at almost N800 per litre. Such basic things. Have you asked yourself some basic questions? Why can’t we fix our refineries so that we do away with fuel importation and fuel subsidy?

Why should we produce crude oil in our country and export it only to import it back as petrol and diesel? This (refining of petroleum products) is something we can do here. It is lack of political leadership.

Anyone who has leadership skills and is concerned about Nigeria should have fixed our refineries and that could have helped to cool the temperature of the nation because they are all related. Today, people are all sick, hungry and dying. Look at all the banditry, kidnappings and killings across the country.

So, June 12 evokes sour and very sad memories. Sometimes, one begins to imagine that if we had not had June 12 annulled…there are many dimensions to the issue. If it was not annulled and Abiola had come in, maybe … There are too many maybe’s to the matter.

About four years ago, the government of the day tried to elevate June 12 by declaring it as Democracy Day. You think that was not enough?

No, that was just symbolic. I’m not interested in symbols, I’m interested in democracy and those who lead us. How has that symbolic gesture impacted on democracy and good governance in Nigeria? Democracy is not about symbolism but about impacts on the people.

It is not a bad thing that President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as Democracy Day, but what has that translated to in our democracy? What has that declaration done to the lives of Nigerians who are poor, hungry and jobless? If you ask people: Which do you prefer?

Do you prefer job opportunities and better living conditions for the average citizen or just symbolism? They would tell you that they prefer to see and feel the dividends of democracy to the symbolism of Democracy Day. So, that’s why when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is reeling out those their statistics, you need to ask the man on the street: Do you feel these things that they are saying?

At the end of the day, the real impact of government policies and programmes on the average citizens is the ultimate measure of leadership. How is the ordinary man, let’s say Okeke, Dahiru, Solomon or whatever, fairing? Are they happy? That’s how you measure leadership.

Sometimes, I think about it that if China can pull about one billion people out of poverty over the last twenty years without a democratic government, then you begin to wonder whether democracy is not an alien concept in Nigeria. If you read African History from Zaire where Mobutu Sese Seko was the leader to Sao Tome, Angola and other places, you’ll begin to wonder: What’s wrong with Africans? What’s the problem with our leadership?

The problem is that we have politicians and not leaders. Abiola was one of those political leaders that I felt in my heart could have made a big difference because he wasn’t there to steal money. He was there to lead the process of political and economic growth. Nigeria is not a difficult place to govern. Some people think that Nigeria is a complex place. It is not complex.

It is the politicians that are complex people, not ordinary Nigerians. I have been around Nigeria even when Sani Yerima declared Shariah in Zamfara. I led human rights group there and I found that the people were just living their normal lives. They don’t care about the difference between a Northerner who is a Muslim and an Igbo Christian.

They don’t; but the politicians would create these problems in order to win votes and keep the resources of Nigeria to themselves. So if we can find a June 12 leader in this process and when I say June 12 leader, I mean someone like Abiola, that will win the presidential election next year and keep politics aside, then the symbol of June 12 will perhaps, begin to make meaning.

Talking about the election next year, you have seen the array of presidential candidates jostling for the position, is there any one among that you think fits the bill?

I’m not going to say anything about that because I’m entitled to keep my choice private.

All I can say is that we should find someone who can lead Nigeria out of its political and economic challenges.

Nearly two decades after June 12, do you think we have achieved even the basic ideals of free, fair and transparent election in Nigeria?

No, we haven’t even though I have to concede that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has tried to improve on its past performances. But, I still find INEC, with all due respects to them, not seizing the massive constitutional opportunities bestowed on them to regulate the political environment. I think that’s part of the problem.

They ought to realise that by the Constitution, they are the regulator of both the political and electoral environment. INEC is like an example of a referee at a football match. They don’t brook nonsense and they show their yellow and red cards when necessary.

If INEC had been showing the yellow and red cards, I think the political temperature would have been less hectic.

For instance, I strongly feel that INEC should disqualify anybody who upon the receipt of a Certificate of Return, after being declared winner of an election as Governor or Legislator and the person decamps to another political party. It needs to withdraw the certificate because it is clearly written on the certificate that you have been returned on the platform of this particular party.

So if you go to another party, then you cease to be recognised by INEC. I don’t know why INEC refuses to take this line of action. I know it sounds revolutionary but that us what it should be. Indiscriminate defection by politicians is why the political environment is so dirty. Carpet crossing is at the drop of a hat and politicians have no loyalty or ideology and the impression we get is that politics is for the highest bidder.

So these guys that are doing all these in order to win election, are they doing it for my interest? It can’t be. So INEC has a role to play here. I’ll like INEC to step up its role, be a stronger regulator of the political environment. Take strong decisions and if the courts declare what INEC has done to be wrong, so be it. But we cannot allow these politicians to be running around madly, throwing money everywhere and there is no repercussion.

INEC has reduced itself to just the voting process and abandoned all other responsibilities. This is why, while I was a member of the Justice Uwais Panel on Electoral Reforms, we recommended that INEC’s role does not include monitoring of political parties and we recommended the Political Parties Regulatory Commission. That Commission would have been dealing with all these infractions that INEC seems unable go handle.

The other thing that I think will make our electoral process more proficient, is this issue of internal democracy within political parties. INEC is aware that a lot of political parties violate it and they do nothing. Instead, they have allowed the courts to take over that function.

That’s where I also find INEC not doing well. Then the final one where INEC has completely misunderstood its role is the election petition. INEC is always defending petitions. For instance Buhari Vs Atiku; INEC came to defend it. This is wrong. INEC is a neutral body.

All INEC should do is to present all the documents it used for the conduct of the elections for the court to analyse. Now when politicians see that INEC is beginning to take a neutral position, you will find that the number of petitions would go down.

So, you see, it’s a long way and the only way we can get these things corrected is to begin to find people who are leaders and not politicians. Nigeria’s biggest challenge is that we just have politicians running around the whole place.

In the just concluded party primaries, we have seen the role money played and tickets allegedly went to the highest bidders. How can one reconcile this with campaign against vote buying during elections?

That’s precisely the point I’m making. Where is INEC in all of these? Whether money was thrown around or not, I don’t know, but INEC hasn’t said a word. In America, their own INEC is not like ours.

They have an Independent Federal Electoral Commission that strictly monitors campaign finances. If you look at what INEC does, it has several functions and powers that it does not exercise. The best analogy here is like a football match between Team A and Team B.

The referee goes to centre of the pitch and blows his whistle. He marks the centre circle, marks the penalty area and the teams take their positions on the pitch. As the match goes on, the referee watches closely to identify any fouls and applies the appropriate sanction. So, one of the things I will recommend for credible election in Nigeria is to unbundle INEC.

The Commission is doing far too many things. It has no capacity to monitor the entire electoral process. Let INEC concentrate on vote counting. Let the Justice Uwais Report be fully implemented. We recommended the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission; that has not been done.

So how do you expect INEC to be able to monitor delegate inducement or vote buying when it is busy with some other functions? INEC is not designed to do well by the type of functions that it carries.

What would be your advice to our political elite and the people on what we can do to remedy this situation ahead of 2023 ?

We are in a very bad situation and the only reason we’re still standing is because of the resilience of the non- formal sector of our economy. I’m talking about the pepper sellers, vulcanizers, okada people and other artisans and self employed people.

The economy is in a very bad spot; we are now owing about N41.6trillion and our debt to GDP ratio is 23.3 percent. In fact, I don’t envy anyone anyone who wants to be the President of Nigeria if he is aware of the problems. The first challenge for the next President should be looking for money to run the economy, but I’ve not heard anything in the agenda of the presidential aspirants or candidates on this issue. I’ve just read Tinubu’s agenda …….

I have not heard anything in the agenda about how they want to raise money to run the economy without borrowing. It is not a question of seeking office and then when you get there, you’ll say: Oh, there’s no money in the treasury, therefore I have to go and borrow. Governor Chukwuma Soludo had lofty ideas only to get there to find out that he had only N300million.

So, I’ll like to hear very clearly from the presidential aspirants exactly what plans they have for the economy. Have you actually given a thought about what you’re going to do on your first day in office? Beyond the swearing -in ceremonies, television appearance and all that, what are they planning to do?

Have you thought through carefully, how you’re going to balance the books? Have you thought about how and why Nigeria should continue to pay N4trillion as fuel subsidy? How are you going to correct the structural defects in the economy?

How are you going to deal with the problem of electricity? How are you going to deal with the problem of an unbalanced federation where the Federal Government is running primary schools, issuing driver’s licence and paying for prisons when it has no prisoners?

Those are the structural issues that we’re not hearing them. We need to hear more of these things from the presidential candidates. We need hear more eloquence from the presidential candidates. In particular how in spite of not collecting the revenues we have internally, how can we make legal and institutional policies that will harness the massive amount of resources that we have.

One presidential aspirant pointed to it in his speech but unfortunately, he didn’t make it. I’m not interested in somebody telling me, you need a cure for malaria. I that have the malaria, how are you going to make me well? So, how are the candidates going to turn around Nigeria and make Nigeria to be well politically and economically?

That is what we need to hear, but unfortunately for us, we have a very uninformed voting population. These are people who are extremely poor, uneducated and can be easily swayed. So it now behoves on the candidates to think deeply and tell us what they really have to offer.

Something like, I want the Presidency and within three, four, five or six months, Nigerians will see that there is a new person at the helm. These are the measures that we are looking for from the presidential candidates.

It appears that we are still being served the same old narratives of where a person comes from, his religion and the depth of his pockets?

That is the problem.. (laughs). You see, the thing is that the politicians have understood where the fault lines are and are capitalising on them. They know the fault lines, so they know how to play them up to whip up ethnic, linguistic and religious sentiments. So we easily have people shouting:

It must be an Igbo man; It must be a Yoruba man or It must be an Hausa man. But we’ve failed to ask ourselves: If it is somebody from a particular zone, what is the guarantee that he is going to do something good? We’ve not asked ourselves that question.

Which now points to the fact that we need a political doctor who can step into the shoes of Abiola and deliver on leadership and turn around Nigeria. I give anybody who wants to be Nigeria’s President, three months to cure my malaria.

I must feel his impact in three months because anyone who is running for President today must have a blueprint of what he wants to do on the economy and the big issues of how the private sector should drive the economy not the government. The private sector controls ninety five (95) percent of GDP while the government contributes only five per cent.

But the problem is that the private sector is not doing well because the government is kneeling on their neck like George Floyd, the black American who died as a result of a policeman kneeling on his neck.

That is how the Federal Government is kneeling on the neck of and choking the private sector. If the Federal Government were to remove its knee, you’ll be shocked at the energy in the private sector. In spite of the fact that the Federal Government is kneeling on its neck, you’ll find that a lot of businesses manage to thrive amidst all the constraints.

So once the government takes off its knees, removes obnoxious regulations and just creates a positive environment, we will have an economic boom in this country. So, a new President must be ready to take such an important decision on the day of his inauguration.

The inaugural speech on May 29, is what will define whether the President, whoever he would be, will succeed or not. It should point towards the direction we might be heading as a country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...