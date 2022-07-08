News

Agbakoba seeks new national policy on space technology, PPP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has highlighted the need to articulate a new national space policy for the country ahead of the expiration of the current space policy in 2025. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the senior advocate of Nigeria said a robust and innovative national space policy is foundational to economic development, continued progress and sustained leadership in space. Agbakoba said although Nigeria was one of the first African nations to articulate and develop a space policy, he noted that there is more left undone as the country moves closer to its 2025 policy deadline.

He added that there is the need to urgently structure and harmonise all measures required for the development of outer space activities in Nigeria, saying that the place of public-private partnership (PPP) in the conversation should be prioritised. The ex-NBA president also explained how Nigeria can take advantage of the characteristics of the country for outer space activities and position the country on the international stage as a country that recognises the importance of outer space. He said one of the cardinal objectives of the space policy is to establish a fullcapacity rocket launch facility in Nigeria.

“What Nigeria has, despite having barely three years left of its policy’s lifestyle, is a rocket testing facility. While this is not just a Nigerian problem, but an African endemic, Nigeria has as much potential as other top African space-faring nations and may miss out on the opportunity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Many govt houses on lockdown

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Uchenna Inya, Dominic Adewole, Cephas Iorhemen and Stephen Olufemi Oni, Igbeaku Orji and Musa Pam T he hustle and bustle which normally attends government houses across the country is absent. No thanks to the coronavirus which is affecting governors, their close family members, spouses and aides, to mention a few. Sunday […]

Oba of Lagos
News

Gbajabiamila salutes Oba of Lagos, Akiolu at 78

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu on his 78th birthday. Gbajabiamila said Oba Rilwan has been a great inspiration to leaders across the country, noting that his leadership qualities are unique. The speaker said at 78, Oba Rilwan Akiolu has […]
News

Doctors strike continues despite govt’s no work no pay threat

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has vowed to continue its ongoing strike, despite the Federal Government’s position to invoke the ‘no work no pay’ rule. The doctors, who are also not deterred by any attempt by the government to relieve them of their duties, have insisted there was no turning back on their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica