Agbakoba seeks new national policy on space technology, PPP

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has highlighted the need to articulate a new national space policy for the country ahead of the expiration of the current space policy in 2025. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, the senior advocate of Nigeria said a robust and innovative national space policy is foundational to economic development, continued progress and sustained leadership in space. Agbakoba said although Nigeria was one of the first African nations to articulate and develop a space policy, he noted that there is more left undone as the country moves closer to its 2025 policy deadline.

He added that there is the need to urgently structure and harmonise all measures required for the development of outer space activities in Nigeria, saying that the place of public-private partnership (PPP) in the conversation should be prioritised. The ex-NBA president also explained how Nigeria can take advantage of the characteristics of the country for outer space activities and position the country on the international stage as a country that recognises the importance of outer space. He said one of the cardinal objectives of the space policy is to establish a fullcapacity rocket launch facility in Nigeria.

“What Nigeria has, despite having barely three years left of its policy’s lifestyle, is a rocket testing facility. While this is not just a Nigerian problem, but an African endemic, Nigeria has as much potential as other top African space-faring nations and may miss out on the opportunity.

