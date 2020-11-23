Agbakoba tasks FG on path to economic growth

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has said that for Nigeria to experience rapid economic growth there was the need for some agencies of the Federal Government to come together and harness their potential.

“I like to see agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) come together with the Minister of Finance, to review how far we can harness our resources,” he said.

He said the harnessing of potential and resources would be done under the auspices of the Office of the Vice-President which, according to him, has shown “intellectual diligence.’’

Agbakoba, founding Partner of Olisa Agbakoba and Associates, a maritime law firm, gave the advice on Saturday in Lagos at a forum organised by the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

This, Agbakoba said Nigeria would take a cue from former U.S. President, Barack Obama, who in 2009 came up with the American Recovery Act under which the American economy was revived.

According to Agbakoba, it was possible for Nigeria to do something similar but noted the it would require “a lot of critical thinking,” saying after putting the necessary structures in place the government would need to involve the private sector.

He, however, called on the government not to involve itself intherunningof enterprises, statingthatthecountry needed a new economic planning and ideology.

The senior lawyer expressed his dissatisfaction with the current economic sustainability plan of the government, pointing that the operational aspect of the plan ought not be in the hands of the government but the private sector.

On the 2021 federal budget, he noted that it was full of procurement by public institutions and said such was hardly seen in a US federal budget. Acknowledging challenges facing the nation’s economy, Agbakoba advised that for the economy to work, the government should limit itself to policy formulation and play the role of a regulator while the private sector run the enterprises.

He said: “When you look at the 2021 budget, you find out that there is no way Nigeria is going to grow at three per cent next year. “No country comes from minus eight per cent to three per cent, from the negative or minus to a positive of three.’’

Agbakoba. who said that Nigeria did not need to have a big budget as its economic resources in the states would determine each state’s capacity and not the money that it had, urged the Federal Government to look within and sell off “unwanted assets’’ to the private sector.

