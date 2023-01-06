News

Agbakoba To Nigerians: EFCC shouldn’t be in existence

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), yesterday, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ought not to have been in existence, insisting that the Commission currently operates outside the Constitution. According to him, since the EFCC is a creation of the National Assembly, it does not have the powers to interfere with the activities of state governments.

Agbakoba, who made the call at a press conference held in Lagos, insisted that the 1999 Constitution only provides one Police Force for Nigeria, adding that since the Anti-graft agency was not a branch of the Police, it could not perform its functions.

He pointed out that the EFCC was a federal establishment created by the National Assembly, adding that under Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution, the powers of government are divided into two: the Federal and the state. “So, the question would be, if the EFCC is created by the Federal Government can it then prosecute state offences? “The Supreme Court in many of its decisions have held that federalism means two autonomous and independent governments and if that is correct, the EFCC does not have the right to go to the state and examine their accounts.”

 

