Agbalaka named in U20 AFCON Best XI group stage

Flying Eagles defender Solomon Agbalaka has been named by CAF in the U20 AFCON Best XI in the group stage. The 19-year-old left back scooped two Man of the Match Awards against Egypt and Mozambique. He was the match-winner against hosts Egypt and provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Mozambique. The knockout rounds will commence Thursday. Meanwhile, Swedenbased defender Abel Ogwuche will be the direct replacement for suspended Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi. Bameyi will miss Thursday’s game, which has a 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup ticket riding on it, after he picked up his second booking in the group stage of the tournament against Mozambique. “Ogwuche will play alongside Benjamin Frederick in central defence with Bameyi suspended,” a team official informed SCORENigeria.
Related Articles
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets zoom into penultimate round of African race
Nigeria’s U20 girls flew into the penultimate round of the African qualifying series for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with an elegant 11-0 aggregate dismissal of their counterparts from the Central African Republic. Victors by 7-0 from the first leg played in Douala; the Falconets rather took things easy at the Mobolaji Johnson […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New season: Arsenal may offload nine FA Cup stars
Arsenal could offload up to nine first team stars this summer, one of which is Alexandre Lacazette, as Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds. According to UK publication, Mirror, the Spaniard has been hugely impressive since taking over at the Emirates in December and is set to lead a summer overhaul. FA Cup success […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOtv Boxing Night 22: Real One, Baby Face Storm Mojisola Ogunsanya Gym
Ahead of their World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights coming up at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on Friday, April 2, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, have arrived the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym to step up preparations. The two boxers are scheduled to face Tanzanian and Ghanaian opponents, who are expected in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)