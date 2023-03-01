Agbalaka named in U20 AFCON Best XI group stage

Flying Eagles defender Solomon Agbalaka has been named by CAF in the U20 AFCON Best XI in the group stage. The 19-year-old left back scooped two Man of the Match Awards against Egypt and Mozambique. He was the match-winner against hosts Egypt and provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Mozambique. The knockout rounds will commence Thursday. Meanwhile, Swedenbased defender Abel Ogwuche will be the direct replacement for suspended Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi. Bameyi will miss Thursday’s game, which has a 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup ticket riding on it, after he picked up his second booking in the group stage of the tournament against Mozambique. “Ogwuche will play alongside Benjamin Frederick in central defence with Bameyi suspended,” a team official informed SCORENigeria.

