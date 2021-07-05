Metro & Crime

‘Agbekoya Warriors’ caution FG against further arrest, attacks on Sunday Igboho, others

The “Agbekoya Warriors”, a pressure group in Yorubaland, has cautioned the Federal Government against its decision to arrest the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho and other persons championing the course of self-determination, saying that the call was legitimate under the United Nations’ Charter.

The group in a statement signed by the Jagunmolu Agbekoya of Yoruba land, Kunle Adelakun (Eruobodo), titled: ‘Re- Invasion of Sunday Adeyemo’s house and the clampdown on Yoruba Nation agitators by the Federal Government’, said that: “The Aare Agbekoya of Yoruba land, Olalere Ayalu; the Iyalode Agbekoya, Ramota Bogunmbe; the National Coordinator and Jagunmolu Agbekoya of Yoruba land, Kunle Adelakun (Eruobodo); the Agbekoya Elders Council and the Irunmole Agbekoya are unanimously calling the Federal Government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, to back off from any attempt to arrest Prof. Banji Akintoye, Chief Sunday Igboho, Iba Gani Adams and every key member of Yoruba Nation agitators.

“Failure to listen to this advice might cause unnecessary and avoidable political tension in the country. The country has already been charged and the Buhari government should not add to the situation. Agbekoya doesn’t have guns or AK-47 because we don’t believe in it. God’s wisdom is our strength. Agbekoya are elders whose powers transcend the conventional power. We have power of the almighty God and the power of the earth which is more than the language which President Buhari believes in: the language he is using to suppress the will of the people.

“Our candid advice for the President is to apply wisdom in dealing with the current impasse, injustice, inequity and agitations. Nigerians had never had it so bad in the history of the fraudulent amalgamation of Northern and Southern protectorates, since 1914. In a democracy, people always have their way and the tenure of the president-elected and the elected representatives are limited or would expire, whether they like it or not.

“For our (Yoruba) political leaders, most especially, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, General Alani Akinrinade (rtd.), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, we urge you to retrace your steps. The time is ticking. Without a gunshot, the god of Yoruba nation will prevail. There is no joy for a leader to see his people being oppressed and subjected to hardship, avoidable killings, invasion, poverty and destruction of human life.

“Agbekoya would surely stand by the side of the people when the need arises. We urge all political leaders and our politicians in Yoruba land to come back to ‘Omoluabi values’. The Yoruba nation must be resolute and firm in our collective conviction. There’s no wrong in calling for self-determination. It is acceptable under the United Nations’ Charter,” the statement read.

