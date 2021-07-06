Business

Agbekoya warriors caution FG against further arrests

A pan-Yoruba pressure group, Agbekoya Warriors, yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against its decision to arrest the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, and other persons championing the course of self-determination, saying that the call was legitimate under the United Nations  Charter.

 

The group in a statement signed by the Jagunmolu Agbekoya of Yorubaland, Kunle Adelakun (Eruobodo), titled; ‘Re-Invasion of Sunday Adeyemo’s House and the Clampdown on Yoruba Nation agitators by the Federal Government,”

 

said that; “The Aare Agbekoya of Yorubaland, Olalere Ayalu; the Iyalode Agbekoya, Ramota Bogunmbe; the National Coordinator and Jagunmolu Agbekoya of Yorubaland, Kunle Adelakun (Eruobodo); the Agbekoya Elders Council and the Irunmole Agbekoya, were unanimously calling on the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to back off from any attempt to arrest Prof. Banji Akintoye, Chief Sunday Igboho, Iba Gani Adams and every key member of Yoruba Nation agitators

