Age-grade football: Battling to restore lost glory amidst CAF’s tough fixtures

In the past, Nigeria recorded impressive results in agegrade football especially in the U-17 cadre of the male and female national teams. The Golden Eaglets, the country’s U-17 male team, have won the FIFA World Cup five times. After the maiden victory in 1985 under Sebastien Broderick, the Eaglets with Fanny Amun as head coach again won in 1993 and achieved same feat with coach Yemi Tella in 2007.

Manu Garba led the team to rule the world also in 2013 just as Emmanuel Amuneke led the Eaglets again to win in 2015. It is however a sad commentary to reflect that Nigeria is yet to fully reap the fruits of these successes because there were no transitional plans to get the players to the senior cadre. Few ones emerged but they never really fulfill the potential anticipated as a group in the U-20, U-23 and the senior team. The U-23 male team that won gold in Atlanta 96 was made up of talented players from various places and same goes for the silver-winning team at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the Rio 2016 bronze-winning football team. As crucial as it is to plan, administration of the game in Nigeria lacks planning. The victorious teams in the past were raised from the schools and grassroots but to do the same in recent times is becoming almost impossible.

This is because the academies are not as solid as before in various parts while the grassroots programmes are no longer there. Few weeks back, coaches were named for the U-17 male and female teams, U-20 male team and the U-23 male teams. Beyond that, competitions are coming up for the two male teams in a format so dicey and tight for Nigerian lads.

Nigeria has won the U-20 competition at continental level seven times and will compete against Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Young Etalons of Burkina Faso in Group B. Hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire will battle in Group A. It is still unclear why the Confederation of Africa Football chose this format in which top teams on the continent battle for places to pick a ticket to the World Cup. While the Flying Eagles only resumed training a week ago, other teams in the competition have been in camp since December last year.

Head coach Ladan Bosso has assured that the late camping will not affect the team and Nigerians will hold him by his words but Ghana, another former world champion, won’t be easy prey while the Burkina Faso guys are equally good and competitive. Two teams will sail into the semifinals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU B zone at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Egypt will host the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations while Indonesia will host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals. All four semifinalists from the tournament in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa in Indonesia. The planning required for development is not prevalent in the age-grade teams and even the senior team. This informed the downward slide of the country’s fortunes in the game in recent times.

For the U-17 team, Cape Coast, Ghana, is the host city for the 2022 U-17 Cup of Nations slated for June. It holds between June 11 and June 24. The tournament will feature host Ghana, defending champion Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger, as well as giants Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger. Nduka Ugbade as the head coach is a good initiative by the NFF but the route to qualification is as tight as that of the U-20 team. Since June is the competition time, there should be better preparation with friendly games and tactical plans to solidify the team and help the players to achieve cohesion. A former international, Felix Owolabi, said the downward trend in Nigeria’s football was due to poor planning.

“We should have a document to help all those in charge to direct all national teams accordingly. There should be a template to run our sports especially football so that anyone in office will have a developmental document to run the game,” he said. Going forward, the NFF should not be thinking of results but also think about the future of the game and how some of the talented youths in various parts can get better to give Nigerians the desired consistency at continental and global levels.

