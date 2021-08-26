Age impairs a man’s odds for fatherhood – Study

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the likelihood of men fathering a child appears to decline once they’re past age 50. The findings were published online in ‘Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica’. Although, it’s not a surprise to hear that a women’s fertility wanes as her biological clock ticks away, a research completed among potential fathers both above and under age 50 in the United Kingdom (UK) found that even with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), the chance of achieving a live birth significantly declined once a man was over 50. The Director of the Male Infertility Programme at New York University (NYU), Langone Health, in New York City, Dr. Bobby Najari said: “It wasn’t too surprising, in that it demonstrated that older men have worse assisted reproductive technology outcomes, but it’s still an evolving area of research. “I think it definitely contributes significantly to our understanding of this particular area of reproductive health.”
