Age impairs a man’s odds for fatherhood – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the likelihood of men fathering a child appears to decline once they’re past age 50. The findings were published online in ‘Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica’. Although, it’s not a surprise to hear that a women’s fertility wanes as her biological clock ticks away, a research completed among potential fathers both above and under age 50 in the United Kingdom (UK) found that even with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), the chance of achieving a live birth significantly declined once a man was over 50. The Director of the Male Infertility Programme at New York University (NYU), Langone Health, in New York City, Dr. Bobby Najari said: “It wasn’t too surprising, in that it demonstrated that older men have worse assisted reproductive technology outcomes, but it’s still an evolving area of research. “I think it definitely contributes significantly to our understanding of this particular area of reproductive health.”

News

Nigeria’s installed power generation now 13,000mw –Minister

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, has said the nation’s installed grid power generation capacity is now 13,000 megawatts (MW) from the 8,000mw that the Muhammadu Buhari administration inherited in 2015. Mamman, who disclosed this yesterday at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Power, disclosed that transmission capacity has also increased […]
News

Oba of Benin welcomes quadruplets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Palace chiefs and members of the royal family were elated on Friday as the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, announced the delivery of quadruplets from his fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa Ewuare II into the Benin Royal family. Oba Ewuare II made the announcement in his palace when he received the national leadership of […]
News

Report: US has intelligence that Russians offered Taliban bounty to kill Americans

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. has gathered intelligence that Russian intelligence officers have offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters who kill Americans, three people briefed on the matter told NBC News. The intelligence has been shared with Congressional leaders and with the British government, the sources said. However, a senior defense official downplayed the intelligence reporting […]

