Agege Concerned Citizens, Others Honour Ottasolo On His Birthday

The Agege Concerned Citizen/Agbajowo Association on Friday celebrated the Chief Executive Officer of one of the rising clubs in Nigeria, Ottasolo FC, Gabriel Davies, as he added another year to his age.

Apart from the group who some of them are his teammates while growing up in Agege, other football families were present at his residence, where the small celebration took place.

A leader of the group, Abiodun Ogedengbe, said he was happy to celebrate the former Stationary Stores of Lagos player for his support and investment in the youths from the community through football and other aspects.

Aside from Ogedengbe, another leader of the group, Toyin Ogabi (Mrs) said when Davies was growing up in the community, nobody expected him to get to the level he is at the moment, while also thanking God for sparing his life till this moment.

She, however, prayed for the celebrant to continue to grow in good health and more wealth.

A former teammate of the CEO of Ottasolo FC, Olatunji Ogunremi, known as Jejeti in his playing days, said it was a thing of joy for him to be present at his friend’s birthday, describing their formative years as one of the best ever.

“When we started, people always look down on us as miscreants, believing that we can not become anything in life,” he said.

“I thank God for him because he has been giving back to the society where he started his life, especially with the establishment of the Ottasolo FC.

“He didn’t stop there, but also invested in the community and investing in those that are ready to work and make something out of their life.”

Most people who spoke at the occasion described Ottasolo as a philanthropist who was always ready to render help to whosoever cross his part.

