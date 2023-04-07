News

Agege Concerned Citizens, Others Honour Ottasolo On His Birthday

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Agege Concerned Citizen/Agbajowo Association on Friday celebrated the Chief Executive Officer of one of the rising clubs in Nigeria, Ottasolo FC, Gabriel Davies, as he added another year to his age.

Apart from the group who some of them are his teammates while growing up in Agege, other football families were present at his residence, where the small celebration took place.

A leader of the group, Abiodun Ogedengbe, said he was happy to celebrate the former Stationary Stores of Lagos player for his support and investment in the youths from the community through football and other aspects.

Aside from Ogedengbe, another leader of the group, Toyin Ogabi (Mrs) said when Davies was growing up in the community, nobody expected him to get to the level he is at the moment, while also thanking God for sparing his life till this moment.

She, however, prayed for the celebrant to continue to grow in good health and more wealth.

A former teammate of the CEO of Ottasolo FC, Olatunji Ogunremi, known as Jejeti in his playing days, said it was a thing of joy for him to be present at his friend’s birthday, describing their formative years as one of the best ever.

“When we started, people always look down on us as miscreants, believing that we can not become anything in life,” he said.

“I thank God for him because he has been giving back to the society where he started his life, especially with the establishment of the Ottasolo FC.

“He didn’t stop there, but also invested in the community and investing in those that are ready to work and make something out of their life.”

Most people who spoke at the occasion described Ottasolo as a philanthropist who was always ready to render help to whosoever cross his part.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Emmanuel Macron re-elected French president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Macron won a second term as president of France, triumphing yesterday over Marine Le Pen, his far-right challenger, after a campaign where his promise of stability prevailed over the strong temptation of an extremist lurch.   Ms. Le Pen conceded to Macron not long after the polls closed. His victory, which early polls project […]
News

Abia lawmaker partners World Bank, FG for solar installation in communities

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

No fewer than 5,000 households in Abia State are to benefit from the on-going solar system installation initiated by the member representing Aba South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita. The solar system installation project is in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding […]
News

Destruction of farm crops: Lalong orders arrest of perpetrators

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed sadness and described the reported willful destruction of farm crops in some communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state by yet to be apprehended criminals as callous, criminal, inhuman and wicked. Lalong in a statement signed and issued by his Director […]

Leave a Reply