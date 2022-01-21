Sports

Agege fans hail Lagos government over AFCON viewing centres

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Football fans in Agege and its environs have commended the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwoolu for considering the locality as one of the centres for the African Cup of Nations Viewing Centres, saying the move made up for the temporary relocation of MFM Football Club from Agege Stadium.

A cross-section of the fans told our correspondent at the venue during the AFCON tie between Nigeria and Sudan that they had been missing football action since MFM moved their home games to Teslim Balogun Stadium due to renovation work going on in Agege Stadium but the AFCON viewing centre has brought back joy to them.

“This is a very good initiative from the state government and the people of Agege are happy about this,” Tunde Oguntoyinbo, one of the fans said. “We had been missing football since the MFM stopped playing their home games here but the government has done well by bringing this to us in Agege, we are all enjoying ourselves ina very relax atmosphere.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

SWAN Cup 2021: Sanwo-Olu, Soname, others bag awards at Gala Night

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Pooja Media face Community Watch in football final   Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, will on Friday December 10, wrap up its week with a Gala/Award Night with notable names like the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among the recipients of the award. The SWAN Week sponsored by one of the […]
Sports

Liverpool sign Bayern’s Thiago, eye Wolves’ Jota

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool have signed midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for £20m. The fee for the Spain international, 29, could eventually rise to £25m with bonuses. “It’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” he said. Thiago will […]
Sports

Napoli to extend Victor Osimhen’s contract, insert release clause

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serie A club Napoli are planning to add one more year to Victor Osimhen’s contract and also insert a release clause. The Nigeria international signed a contract until 2024 worth €4.5M per season when he joined from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer. According to ‘Corrmezzogiorno’, the Partenopei are determined to extend the forward’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica