Agege fans hail Lagos government over AFCON viewing centres

Football fans in Agege and its environs have commended the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwoolu for considering the locality as one of the centres for the African Cup of Nations Viewing Centres, saying the move made up for the temporary relocation of MFM Football Club from Agege Stadium.

A cross-section of the fans told our correspondent at the venue during the AFCON tie between Nigeria and Sudan that they had been missing football action since MFM moved their home games to Teslim Balogun Stadium due to renovation work going on in Agege Stadium but the AFCON viewing centre has brought back joy to them.

“This is a very good initiative from the state government and the people of Agege are happy about this,” Tunde Oguntoyinbo, one of the fans said. “We had been missing football since the MFM stopped playing their home games here but the government has done well by bringing this to us in Agege, we are all enjoying ourselves ina very relax atmosphere.”

