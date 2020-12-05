Ageless Ibrahimovic takes battle to Sampdoria

AC Milan’s seven wins and two draws from the nine matches played so far this season represent their best start since 2003-04 – when they went on to win the Scudetto, and at the heart of this rollercoaster is a 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The ageless Swede is unarguably one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment but not many people will be hoping to see a 39-year-old player still bossing the sport at a level where fans have seen Ibrahimovic.

Milan’s squad is rich with young talent but few people could have predicted in March that the club was about to embark on an unbeaten run that now stretches to 21 league games. That is the impact the former Juventus forward has had since he made a return to the club he left several years ago.

So far this season, only a positive Covid-19 test of his own had managed to interrupt the striker’s prolific form. Despite missing two games, he sat at top of Serie A’s scoring charts; his eight goals had come at a rate of one for every 56 minutes played.

He even became only the fourth player to score in each of his first six Serie A games of the season in the three points for a win era. Even those numbers understate his impact. Ibrahimovic has served almost as an unofficial player-coach since returning to the club in January, offering leadership to one of the youngest squads in the Italian top-flight.

Team-mates that had been struggling prior to his arrival have been reborn, with a talismanic presence dragging everyone along with him. In fact, his confidence has rubbed off on his younger teammates who have managed to dig out wins despite the absence of the big forward and that is to the admiration of many pundits including legendary coach Fabio Capello. “What really impressed me about them was how well they adapted to playing without Ibrahimovic,” Capello said. “What’s happened is that even without him, they have taken on his winning mentality. “The team understands his great desire to win.

A year ago, the same players showed fear, uncertainty and shyness. Now they show courage and determination. With or without Ibrahimovic on the pitch, they know what to do and they do it. “I think the lack of fans has helped them.

In the San Siro you could hear the mumbles and groans from the supporters. Now they are expressing themselves without fear and anxiety. Ibrahimovic limped off in the second half after scoring a brace against Napoli and consequently missed a couple of matches but the former Manchester United striker is expected to return to the fray this weekend against Sampdoria and continue from where he left off.

