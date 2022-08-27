News

Agema, Oriogun, Dzukogi compete for $100,000 Literature Prize

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced “Memory and the Call of Water” by Su’eddie Vershima Agema, “Nomad” by Romeo Oriogun, and “Your Crib, My Qibla” by Saddiq Dzukogi as finalists for the 2022 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature. The literature prize is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) with a cash award of $100,000. The chair of the Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, announced the shortlist in a live broadcast on the Prize’s social media channels on Friday. The books were selected out of a long list of 11 announced recently by the Board. 287 books were entered for the competition, which is focused on poetry.

According to the Board, ‘Memory and the Call of Water’ is a collection that consistently uses memory to reflect on life and destiny through the metaphor of water, ‘Nomad’ has a fresh language and a nostalgic engagement with the themes of exile and displacement, while ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’ translates tragedy into lyrical poetry with pathos and effortless imagery. The judges will decide the outcome, which will be announced by the Advisory Board on October 14, 2022. The Board will also announce the verdict on the 2022 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism. The panel of judges include; Sule Emmanuel Egya, who is the Chairman of the panel and a Professor of African Literature and Cultural Studies at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to NEF: Deny South 2023 presidency, watch Nigeria’s unity sink

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned the leadership of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) to desist from making comments capable of destroying the already fragile unity of Nigeria.   Reacting to the comments by NEF that the North is prepared to hold on to presidential power beyond 2023, Ohanaeze warned that the NEF must stop the […]
News

2023: PDP holds presidential primary May 28

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its primary to elect its candidate for 2023 presidential election on May 28 and 29 this year. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties wishing to field candidates for the 2023 general elections between April 3 and June 4 this year […]
News

Kalu condoles with Jukun race over passing of Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo II

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State over the passing of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11. Extolling the virtues of the late monarch, Kalu stressed that the deceased was a strong advocate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica