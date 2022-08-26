Arts & Entertainments

Agema, Oriogun, Dzukogi compete for $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Literature

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced ‘Memory and the Call of Water’ by Su’eddie Vershima Agema, ‘Nomad’ by Romeo Oriogun, and ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’ by Saddiq Dzukogi as finalists for the 2022 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature.

The literature prize is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) with a cash award of $100,000.

The Chair of the Advisory Board, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, announced the shortlist in a live broadcast on the Prize’s social media channels on Friday. The books were selected out of a long list of 11, announced recently by the Board. 287 books were entered for the competition, which is focused on Poetry.

According to the Board, ‘Memory and the Call of Water’ is a collection that consistently uses memory to reflect on life and destiny through the metaphor of water, ‘Nomad’ has a fresh language and a nostalgic engagement with the themes of exile and displacement, while ‘Your Crib, My Qibla’ translates tragedy into lyrical poetry with pathos and effortless imagery.

The judges will decide on the outcome, which will be announced by the Advisory Board on October 14, 2022. The Board will also announce the verdict on the 2022 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

The panel of judges include Sule Emmanuel Egya, who is the Chairman of the panel and a professor of African Literature and Cultural Studies at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State. Other judges are Toyin Adewale-Gabriel and Dike Chukwumerije. Adewale-Gabriel is a poet and fiction writer. Dike Chukwumerije is a spoken word and performance poet, and an award-winning author.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly amongst four literary categories – prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

 

